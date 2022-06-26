ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy killed, 3 other children critical after West Side fire

By Andrea Medina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – A child was killed and three other children are in critical condition after a fire in a West Side home early Sunday. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the boy as 4-year-old Axel Cruz. Police...

Woman stabbed to death during fight in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a fight Sunday night in Back of the Yards, police said. At around 10:25 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of South Carpenter on the report of a physical altercation. Police said a woman, 22, was in a fight. She was stabbed multiple times in the chest and arms.
Studio41’s Updated Home Design Showroom

Plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, windows, and tile; Studio41’s showroom on 83rd St. has showcased the latest design services since 2004 and it just got better. We got an inside look at their newly renovated space that may help you on your next project. Check it out. 877-472-2500. Daytime Chicago airs...
Election Results for Cook County

Several primary elections will be held Tuesday in Cook County. Among them is Cook County Board President, Cook County Sheriff, Cook County Commissioner and Cook County Assessor. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results.
Why not use weather averages based on the whole record for Chicago rather than a 30-year period, as is now done?

Why not use weather averages based on the whole record for Chicago rather than a 30-year period, as is now done?. The use of a 30-year data set (currently 1991 through 2020) for computing climatological averages is a compromise between a huge data set, like the period beginning with 1870 (the inception of Chicago’s weather records), and a short one, such as the year 2021. Averages based on huge data sets are little affected by extreme weather events, but “old” data may not be representative of today’s climate. Averages based on a short data set (such as from 2021) will be representative of recent weather, but will be unduly distorted by extreme events. Therefore, the international convention of a 30-year data set seems to be a good compromise.
