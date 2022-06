I used to advise my political science and journalism students to stand outside the Legislative Office Building in Albany and ask the first fifty passersby the name of New York State’s lieutenant governor. I also suggested that they ask who the New York governor and the Vice President of the United States were. The exercise proved that relatively few people know who their elected officials are. Remember that our most well attended election is the presidential contest and that only half the eligible voters show up for that one. We proclaim ourselves to be a democratic nation and even send our children to fight based on our democratic ideology. Think about that.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO