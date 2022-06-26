Hilton boys bowling team finish fourth at Nationals

CANANDAIGUA, NY – The Beasts of the Northeast will head west on I-90 to their next stop in Super DIRTcar Series competition – Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY. The competitors will be contending for a $7,600 payday in the 76-lap Feature at the 1/2-mile oval on Thursday, June 30. Mat Williamson will look to keep his new lead in the points standings with defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard in close pursuit in second place. Current Land of Legends track points leader and full-time Series driver Peter Britten will also look to make his presence known at the “Stars and Stripes 76.”

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO