Hilton boys bowling team finish fourth at Nationals

The Rotary Club of Brockport will host six evenings of story time this summer, but with a few new twists. Rotary Reads will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on six consecutive Wednesdays from July 6 through August 10 in Harvester Park by the Welcome Center. A themed group of books will be presented by Rotary members and surprise guest speakers from groups as diverse as the Brockport Police Department, Ginther School, and Veterans’ Outreach Center of Rochester as well as village officials. Families are invited to bring their kids for an evening of story time fun.
Comments / 0