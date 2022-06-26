On and off showers, strong storms could dampen Sunday plans

PITTSBURGH — On and off showers and storms may dampen your plans Sunday, so have your rain gear ready as you head out to the store or hit the trails. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the possibility of a few stronger storms developing late in the day, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as you head out. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Cooler, more comfortable weather starts the new work week, with a stretch of 70s and sunshine sticking around through Wednesday.

