Saturday Shooting leaves one dead in Milwaukee

By Alex Crowe
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee. Police say it happened just after...

wtmj.com

CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspects involved in robbery near Cass and Juneau

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 21. Police say around 11 a.m., a suspect approached and used force to take property from a victim near Cass and Juneau Avenue. Three suspects then fled in a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa graduation party armed robbery, suspects wanted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police chase into Racine County, man charged

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

15-year-old boy fatally shot near 95th and Allyn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. 95th St. and W. Allyn St. According to police, a 15-year-old boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday. He was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Dechale Hampton. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Burleigh homicide; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday, June 9. The accused is Quaveion Stanley – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail jumping (misdemeanor), two counts. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting: Trial date for Ellis-Brown scheduled

MILWAUKEE - The trial for Keasean Ellis-Brown, accused of shooting an off-duty police detective in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, has been scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022. Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, in the Jan. 13 shooting at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death hours after man's arrest

MILWAUKEE - A man died in the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday, June 26 – hours after his arrest. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the death. The 21-year-old man's death is raising concern among some who say the death highlights ongoing issues in the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weekend violent crime in Milwaukee: Residents grow frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Weekend gun violence claimed the lives of five people in four separate Milwaukee shootings. The crimes began Friday – and ended Sunday. One of them was a double fatal shooting in an alley near 37th and Roberts – where FOX6 News found a growing memorial for the two homicide victims, ages 28 and 39.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wbiw.com

Milwaukee man shoots at Toll Road Trooper

LAKE CO. – On Monday, June 27th at approximately 3:20 p.m., a trooper working on the Indiana Toll Road stopped to check on what he believed to be a disabled vehicle at the 3.8-mile marker, near the Calumet Avenue exit ramp. As the trooper approached the vehicle, a teal...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Prosecutors say man fired shots during fight with mother in North Chicago

A convicted felon is being held on a $400,000 bond after prosecutors say he fired shots in North Chicago during a fight with his mother on Monday. Sharahd Davis, 28, of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue in North Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Milwaukee man commits suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night. He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting. Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping. He was placed into...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-27-22 fdl police respond to two separate incidents

Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning hour incidents. At 1:06 a.m. Monday police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of an individual shot multiple times inside a residence. Initial information led to a large police response which included the deployment of an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man and eventually determined there was no shooting. The man admitted to drug use and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At 2:22 a.m. police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 300 block of W. Division Street. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI

