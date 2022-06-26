ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Three teens arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

By Alex Crowe
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Milwaukee on...

wtmj.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspects involved in robbery near Cass and Juneau

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 21. Police say around 11 a.m., a suspect approached and used force to take property from a victim near Cass and Juneau Avenue. Three suspects then fled in a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police chase into Racine County, man charged

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, stolen vehicle crash, 3 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police pursuit Saturday night, June 25 ended in a crash and the arrest of three teenagers. Police said the crash ended on the eastbound off-ramp on I-43 at Capitol Drive around 9:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy who was driving was arrested along with two female passengers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa graduation party armed robbery, suspects wanted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Video: Police take down wanted man after hours-long standoff

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Video shows Waukesha police in tactical gear force a man to the ground after a four and a half hour long standoff Monday. Waukesha Police Department said it started around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon when they learned a sex offender was living with a woman and children at Sunset Homes Condominiums near East and Garfield avenues.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chase
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wallets stolen from YMCA locker room in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 at the YMCA on Menomonee Avenue. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Police say a male suspect broke into two lockers at the Menomonee Falls YMCA, stole two wallets containing personal identification,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radioplusinfo.com

6-27-22 fdl police respond to two separate incidents

Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning hour incidents. At 1:06 a.m. Monday police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of an individual shot multiple times inside a residence. Initial information led to a large police response which included the deployment of an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man and eventually determined there was no shooting. The man admitted to drug use and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At 2:22 a.m. police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 300 block of W. Division Street. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

15-year-old boy fatally shot near 95th and Allyn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. 95th St. and W. Allyn St. According to police, a 15-year-old boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday. He was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Dechale Hampton. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Teen featured in video now charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed against 17-year-old Markell Hughes – identified by authorities as one of the individuals featured in a YouTube video regarding a group of car thieves that engage in reckless driving. The video shows an incident that occurred near 36th and Courtland Avenue on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death hours after man's arrest

MILWAUKEE - A man died in the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday, June 26 – hours after his arrest. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the death. The 21-year-old man's death is raising concern among some who say the death highlights ongoing issues in the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy