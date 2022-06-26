ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man charged with fentanyl trafficking, possessed enough to kill 6,500 people

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

A Naples man being booked on a misdemeanor was found with 38 fentanyl pills — containing enough narcotic to kill 6,500 people  — and now faces trafficking charges.

Corrections deputies found the pills in a pouch inside 35-year-old James Anthony Jean Gousee’s backpack. The pills weighed 13 grams  —  a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

“While this might seem like a small amount of pills, the reality is this poison peddler had enough fentanyl to kill 6,500 people,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “These pills won’t ever make it onto the streets of Collier County.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine and is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., the Sheriff's Office said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

The Sheriff's Office said the narcotic is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills made to resemble other prescription opioids, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Deputies initially arrested Gousee on suspicion of trespassing after he was found sleeping at a table at an East Naples convenience store where he had been trespassing earlier in June.

While being booked at the Naples Jail Center jail deputies said they found syringes, a scale and burnt tin foil.

Gousee remains in Collier County Jail charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and trespassing.

Gousee was also arrested March 20 on possession of fentanyl and possession and use of drug paraphernalia in March after officers responding to a suspicious person call found him sitting in a portable outhouse on Seagrape Avenue in East Naples with his foot stuck in the door.

A caller told a dispatcher someone was screaming in pain or distress at an area  surrounded by several construction tents.

Deputies arrived at the 3412 block of Seagrape where they rescued Gousee from the portable toilet after his foot became wedged under the door.

According to an arrest report, when deputies asked Gousee to step outside, they found a small bag containing a white powdery substance; a syringe; a band of cards containing Gousee's ID and a debit card; and a medium-sized clear bag containing other smaller bags.

The case was listed as "not filing charges" and Gousee was released on time served April 22.

