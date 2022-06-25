ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headphones muting/unmutimg low volume output

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 4 days ago

Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Bluetooth Speaker Turns Any Day Into a 'Party,' and It's 40% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If recent attempts to beat the summer heat at the pool or beach have fallen a bit flat without the perfect soundtrack playing in the background, there's a simple, affordable solution. Let this JBL Go 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — currently 40 percent off on Amazon — handle playing the tunes all day.
CNET

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2: These High-End Headphones Have Sony in Their Sights (Hands-On)

In recent weeks, we've seen the arrival of a handful of new premium noise-canceling headphones, including Sony's WH-1000XM5 ($399) and Master & Dynamic's MW75 ($599) along with a teaser for Sennheiser's upcoming Momentum 4 Wireless. Now Bowers & Wilkins has joined the fray with its new PX7 S2 noise-canceling headphones, which are available to order now for $399 (£379, AU$599). It's also teasing its new flagship PX8 noise-canceling headphones that will hit the market later this year for $549.
Android Central

Can I record my synth into my Note 9 using a line-in on the headphone jack?

I have a Note 9 (SM-N960U; Hardware Version REV1.1; Android V10, One UI V2.5, Baseband V N960USQS9FVC5, Kernel V 4.9.186) and am wondering if i plug my CASIO SA-76 into my Note 9 using a patch cable running into the headphone jack, would I be able to record the audio from it? Or would I need some a certain kind of connector?
Android Police

The best wireless earbuds for calls in 2022

Wireless earbuds aren’t just the smallest, most convenient way to listen to music on the go. They’re feature-filled devices that can fulfill multiple functions. While sound quality is usually the central factor, those who constantly take calls on the go, whether it’s for social reasons or work, need to prioritize the ability to make and take calls with a minimum of fuss before pressing that buy button.
CNET

Best Running Earbuds and Headphones to Use for 2022

A good pair of earbuds is imperative if you like working out to your favorite songs. The best workout headphones stay in place, while also being sweat-resistant and providing superior sound and battery life. Good sound quality is important, as are durability, battery life and reliable performance with minimal dropouts.
Gadget Flow

Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger offers 15W of power for Qi-enabled devices

Power any Qi-enabled device with the Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It delivers up to 15 watts of power for an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and other gadgets. Moreover, this Native Union stylish charger includes a weighted, nonslip metal base that adds grip and enables effortless one-handed detachment. This base enables you to magnetically snap an iPhone 12 or later into place without any fuss. Meanwhile, the interior design-inspired build complements any workspace or home layout. Furthermore, this versatile charger includes an extra-long 6.5′ braided power cable made from recycled materials. With this generous length, you’ll receive freedom of placement without cluttering your workstation. Finally, it sports a petite design to not take up much space on surfaces.
yankodesign.com

Ear hugging bone conducting wireless earbuds to spice up the boring marketplace

Earbuds are one accessory that you’ll find in most people’s arsenal, handy for focusing while working or while on the chaotic everyday commute. They come in plenty of shapes, colors and are loaded with new features – there’s one for everyone to be honest. A designer house though takes a complete detour with experimental design for earbuds, and I absolutely love it to the core.
The Independent

Amazon claims Alexa will channel the voices of the dead

Amazon's Alexa devices could soon be able to use the voices of the dead.The voice assistant will have the ability to speak in the same way as people who have passed away, requiring only a minute of recorded audio in order to construct a whole voice.It is not confirmed when the feature could arrive.Amazon said that the feature would not eliminate the "pain of loss", but would "make their memories last".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Amazon launches first fully autonomous robot to move large crates around warehousesAmazon launches first fully autonomous robot to move large crates around warehousesCheetah puts paws on car door during safari in Namibia
International Business Times

Grell TWS/1 Wireless Earbuds Hands-on Review: A New Breed of German Earphones

International Business Times offers links to items to help our readers find interesting products. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here. In a market flooded with wireless earbuds, a newcomer is making a splash....
notebookcheck.net

NuraTrue Pro launches via Kickstarter as the first pair of wireless earbuds with aptX Lossless

The Melbourne, Australia-based start-up Nura already portrays its upcoming peripherals as having a TWS form-factor, yet of such an unusually large, disk-like shape that looks like it could stick out of any ear regardless of size. However, many prospective users might be inclined not to care should they really pack all the new and advanced specs for which they are currently rated on their new Kickstarter page.
CNET

Get $50 Off Sennheiser's CX or CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds

If you can't afford Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds ($250), both its CX True Wireless and step-up CX Plus, which includes active noise canceling, are good midrange earbuds options. They're once again being discounted by $50, with the CX Wireless available at $80 and the CX Plus down to $130. (The black version of the CX Plus is actually $124, while the white version is $130.)
Today's Transitions

Pump Up the Volume: Gadgets for Improving Your Hearing

As you add another candle to your birthday cake, you might begin to notice that your hearing isn’t as sharp as it once was. It might be brought to your attention by loved ones complaining that the TV or radio is too loud, or you might find it increasingly difficult to follow conversations in noisy rooms or restaurants. Dr. Ingrid Edwards, the audiology team leader at Heuser Hearing Institute, suggests two types of products that can help whether or not you wear a hearing aid. But regardless of your hearing needs, remember to use earplugs or protective ear gear when engaged in any noisy activity, and consult a hearing specialist before inserting any device in your ear.
Android Central

Prevent data from being turned off on the lock screen Google Pixal 4a

Same on my pixel 6 pro ,only thing I can suggest is send a report to Google and for time being move those toggle on next page of the pull down notifications panel. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply.
knowtechie.com

How to reset a Bose soundbar

Bose Soundbars, like any other soundbar, has its fair share of problems. Users have reported a wide range of issues that include audio dropouts, the soundbar not responding to the remote, or the soundbar simply producing no sound. Likewise, other issues include the soundbar failing to connect to Wi-Fi or the Bose app.
Android Central

anyone not using a screen protector?

I was curious if anyone has been using the flip3 with out a screen protector, mine has been cracking in the fold and is steadily getting worse.. ive called the ubreakifix locations in tulsa and they cant give me any price quotes or connect me with a technician. Was just...
