Headphones muting/unmutimg low volume output

As you add another candle to your birthday cake, you might begin to notice that your hearing isn’t as sharp as it once was. It might be brought to your attention by loved ones complaining that the TV or radio is too loud, or you might find it increasingly difficult to follow conversations in noisy rooms or restaurants. Dr. Ingrid Edwards, the audiology team leader at Heuser Hearing Institute, suggests two types of products that can help whether or not you wear a hearing aid. But regardless of your hearing needs, remember to use earplugs or protective ear gear when engaged in any noisy activity, and consult a hearing specialist before inserting any device in your ear.

