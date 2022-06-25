Headphones muting/unmutimg low volume output

Power any Qi-enabled device with the Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It delivers up to 15 watts of power for an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and other gadgets. Moreover, this Native Union stylish charger includes a weighted, nonslip metal base that adds grip and enables effortless one-handed detachment. This base enables you to magnetically snap an iPhone 12 or later into place without any fuss. Meanwhile, the interior design-inspired build complements any workspace or home layout. Furthermore, this versatile charger includes an extra-long 6.5′ braided power cable made from recycled materials. With this generous length, you’ll receive freedom of placement without cluttering your workstation. Finally, it sports a petite design to not take up much space on surfaces.
