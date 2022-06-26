HURRICANE CENTER: Now 70 Percent Chance System Forms South of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
Are you looking to dine at some of the best restaurants in Saint Augustine? We have you covered with our list of the best places to eat!. When visiting the nation’s oldest city there are tons to do from the Casitllo De San Marco Fort to visiting one of the best castles in Florida, Castle Ottis, to exploring one of the famous Saint Augustine Ghost Tours. You are sure to work up an appetite after sightseeing. If looking for a place to stay, we suggest staying in a historical inn while in this old city!
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local governments to restrict or ban smoking on public beaches. According to data from the ocean conservancy, cigarette butts are the most common piece of trash volunteers pick up on Florida beaches.
PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
Gas and oil prices are heading in the right direction, finally. But the reasons why might be no cause for celebration. Traders drove down the price of U.S. crude oil 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed suit, dropping 21 cents a gallon from Florida’s record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum ...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than likely, there is someone you know right now who has tested positive for COVID-19, as Florida counts thousands of new cases every day. For most of the past month, the state has averaged between 10,000 and 11,000 cases a day reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trendline has relatively plateaued, compared to the time from mid-March to late May when it was more of an increasing trend.
Every year, Florida Sea Grant hosts an event called the Great Goliath Group Count that runs from June 1st through June 14th. Divers from all over go out and record observations of Goliath grouper that they see throughout the state to help regulators and biologist better understand abundance and distribution of this species.
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
As of May 2022, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.6%, which was the lowest since February 2020. Florida's current unemployment rate is a bit lower, at 3.0%. Although both figures are historically low, there are variations in employment rates throughout the United States, and throughout each individual state. For example, Nebraska and Utah have the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, at 1.9%. However, the District of Columbia has the highest unemployment rate at 5.8%.
A Florida man drowned Monday morning while saving a girl's life at Porter Beach. Indiana Conservation Officers say Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg was visiting family when he saw a girl struggling in Lake Michigan. Officers say Kenning was able to help her to safety, before he himself went under the water and didn't resurface.
If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. How Much Would Drivers in Florida Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out. This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.
State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 5,795.
An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Florida was halted after a “potential odor” was reported, according to the airline. American Airlines officials said Monday the report happened after 9:30 a.m. on a plane carrying 60 customers and four crew members at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. [TRENDING:...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
We joke here in Florida that there are only ten native Floridians left in the state. For some reason, many of them up and leave when they graduate. Why? Who knows? I personally love living in the land of summer and sunshine.
