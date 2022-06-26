ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Break from the Heat

By Damien Lodes
KFOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cold front last night and some storms Sunday morning, we’ll see...

kfor.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Heat wave brings triple digit temperatures for second-straight day

A lasting heat wave brought yet another day of triple digit temperatures and a series of heat advisories throughout the Southland. Monday was expected to be the hottest day of the week, causing the National Weather Service to issue the advisories through 8 p.m. in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.The advisory comes on the heels of a scorching Sunday, where places like Reseda (106 degrees) and West Hills (105 degrees) neared 110 degree weather two months earlier than similar temperatures traditionally descend on the area. Angelenos can expect a high of 93 degrees, while those in Pasadena and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fox News

Eastern US expected to get rain as the West heats up

A cold front moving across the East Coast will trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Northeast down into the Southeast. Plenty of lighting is accompanying these storms and heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Monsoonal rain continues for the Southwest and Southern Rockies this week. This is great news for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT

