Plant City, FL

Plant City Police Seeking Brazen “E-Bike” Thief

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City Police are searching for a man who stole an E-Bike in front of an apartment in broad daylight.

According to police, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the man pictured below entered the apartment complex parking lot located at 2307 N. Johnson St. and approached an unattended black Jetson electrical bicycle that was parked in front of an apartment.

The man inspected the E-Bike briefly, then hopped on the bike, stole it, and was last seen traveling eastbound on S. Frontage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Acc2V_0gMX2m7f00

If anyone is able to identify the theft suspect, please contact Det. English at 813-707-2227.

In the news: Polk County Sheriff Seeking Lakeland Bank Robbery Suspect

