Thousands rally in Indianapolis following Roe v Wade decision

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Statehouse grounds filled with people Saturday on both sides of the abortion debate.

Pro-abortion and anti-abortion rights groups rallied and sometimes shouted back and forth for hours.

" I was shocked. I knew it was coming, but it's amazing that we are finally the post-Roe generation," Maria, who is anti-abortion rights, said.

"I'm wondering why I'm even here. I've already done this once, and now I have to do it again," Jean Fox, who is pro-abortion rights, said.

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe vs Wade had no immediate effect on abortion care access in Indiana.

"Until the legislature changes the law, if it chooses to do so, abortion is still legal and available in Indiana just as it was yesterday," ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said.

Indiana lawmakers could enact new restrictions when they return for a special session on July 6.

MORE: What abortion access looks like now in Indiana's neighboring states

At 11 a.m., Right to Life Indianapolis gathered on the southeast corner of the Indiana Statehouse lawn to pray and celebrate the Supreme Court's decision.

"When conception starts, there's a lightshow, and God said, 'I am the light of the world, and he that follows me will not walk in darkness.' This country is walking in darkness, and now there's a little bit of light. Thank you Jesus," Debi, who is anti-abortion rights, said.

Around the building on the west lawn, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Planned Parenthood and Women4Change held a rally protesting the decision and asking for expanded abortion access.

"Men, especially old men, have no right to tell me, or anybody else, what to do with our bodies," Quine Snoddy, who is pro-abortion rights, said.

At 2 p.m. Stand for Life, an anti-abortion rights group, held their own rally. Indiana State Police had to step in when hundreds of counter protesters marched in. Indiana State Representative John Jacob, a Republican, is part of Stand for Life.

"Representation only goes so far. People don't have the right to say, 'well, the majority wants the abortion, i.e. we want the pre-born to be able to be murdered.' No, we don't go along with that," Jacob told WRTV.