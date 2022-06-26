ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Death of Person Found Inside Vehicle Parked at Home Depot

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: The San Fernando Police Department is investigating the death of a person found inside a BMW sedan in the Home Depot parking lot located on the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21g88M_0gMX27DF00
Oscar Sol / KNN

First unit arrived about 8:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, per one of the witnesses in the area. The San Fernando Police Department said off camera that when they arrived, they found one window shattered and the driver passenger door half open and it was reported by family members who were waiting for the investigator to arrive at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, or how many days the person had been in the vehicle.

About 10 family members were at the scene sitting in chairs waiting for answers from the police department. The relationship of the deceased to the family was not immediately known.

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

