On Monday the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down its opinion in the case of Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, MD. Galicia was convicted in November 2018 of murdering two Northwest High School students in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017. That conviction was overturned in January 2021 and remanded to Montgomery County Circuit Court. This now reinstates Galicia’s convictions on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.

BOYDS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO