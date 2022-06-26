ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Registration open for multiple DEC licenses

By Delaney Keppner
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hip7p_0gMX1Qgm00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that examinations for those seeking a license for various sports are now open for registration.

Specifically, exams for a license to practice the sport of falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for August 12. The exams will be offered online, in an effort to provide more access to residents, according to DEC.

DEC: Beware of the giant hogweed

The apprentice falconry license allows residents to possess one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. To qualify for the license individuals must be at least 14 years old, possess a valid NYS hunting license, maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors and be an NYS resident. Applicants must also score an 80% or higher on the written exam.

Those with a wildlife rehabilitator license can provide for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to someone who has already obtained the license.

To qualify for the Wildlife Rehabilitator License, applicants must be at least 16 years old, be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff, score an 80% or higher on the written exam, and be an NYS resident. A study guide and examination manual are available for free on the DEC website .

DEC Forest Rangers train in St. Lawrence County

Licensed leashed tracking dog handlers are able to use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded, or injured big game. To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must score an 80% or higher on the written exam, and possess a valid New York State hunting license. A leashed tracking dog study guide is available for free on the DEC website .

Those interested in taking any of the exams must register on the DEC website before August 10. Once registered, individuals will receive an email acknowledging registration and then receive a one-time link to access the website on the date of the exam.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Application to open for NY cannabis processor licenses; chief equity officer named for state’s cannabis office

New York state’s Cannabis Control Board has approved Damian Fagon as the Chief Equity Officer for the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), tasked with overseeing the social and economic initiatives for the agency. Fagon is a third-generation farmer with a background in international development and agriculture. He’s led development...
AGRICULTURE
News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting License#Wildlife Conservation#Dec#American
News Channel 34

Special legislative session to be held Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a proclamation calling lawmakers back to Albany for a special session on Thursday. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed New York State’s concealed carry law unconstitutional because it required proper cause to carry a handgun outside a person’s home. Lawmakers like Amy Paulin have already announced […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

Increase in New York State Childcare Income Standards

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced an increase in state childcare standards. The new childcare standards would support anyone earning below three-hundred percent of the federal poverty level with assistance. Previously, the income standard for childcare subsidies was two-hundred percent. Lupardo says that in this year’s budget, New York State allocated […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
adirondackalmanack.com

Recent DEC Hunting and Trapping News

DEC asks the public to report moose sightings via an online form as part of ongoing efforts to monitor moose distribution across New York. While the Adirondacks are home to most New York moose, some live in the eastern part of the state along the Vermont and Massachusetts borders. Moose can also occasionally be found in southeastern New York and the Catskills, but these are usually individuals that have dispersed from other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hudson Valley Post

What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.
Lite 98.7

Drunk 19-Year-Old Found After Disappearing In This Upstate NY Forest

A busy month for Forest Rangers shows why you should be more responsible when camping on state lands this summer. Up in Hamilton County a group of friends were enjoying time at a campsite in the Town of Wells. At 11am, one 19-year-old from the group told everyone he was heading out to go fishing near the West Branch of the Sacanadaga River. He was allegedly under the influence.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
News Channel 34

Colin Ahern becomes NY’s first Chief Cyber Officer

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the appointment of Colin Ahern as the state’s first-ever Chief Cyber Officer on Monday. According to the Governor’s Office, Ahern is an expert in cybersecurity, cyber resilience, and intelligence and will lead cross-agency efforts to protect New York State from increasingly prevalent cyber threats. Governor Hochul stressed the importance of the position in a press release […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

Live Results: New York State 2022 Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday, June 28 in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.
ELECTIONS
WHEC TV-10

NY State creates online tool to determine small business eligibility for tax credits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State has a new online tool to determine if a small business is eligible for a tax credit program. The Capital Costs Tax Credit Program is distributing $250 million to businesses under 100 employees that invested in protecting public health during the pandemic, such as buying disinfecting supplies or upgrading their HVAC system to better filter viral particles from the air. The money, coming in the form of tax breaks, will also go to businesses that expanded or added more outdoor spaces to promote social distancing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy