25-year-old man shot, killed near Green Bay Ave. and Silver Spring

The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Green Bay Avenue and Silver Spring Drive shortly after 10 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries.

Police taped off the parking lot in front of Stark Foods Liquor to investigate. Our TMJ4 cameras were rolling moments after witnessing paramedics working to save a man.

Milwaukee police did not share details as to what led to the shooting and said they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip