ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

25-year-old man shot, killed near Green Bay Ave. and Silver Spring

By Jessica Madhukar, TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY7hF_0gMX1Bh700

The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Green Bay Avenue and Silver Spring Drive shortly after 10 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries.

Police taped off the parking lot in front of Stark Foods Liquor to investigate. Our TMJ4 cameras were rolling moments after witnessing paramedics working to save a man.

Milwaukee police did not share details as to what led to the shooting and said they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 15

Rob Painter
3d ago

can't say I miss it. our North shop was located with a car wash and Green Bay and Cornell. we repair theft recovered vehicles. but installing a stereo with a shoulder holster flopping around was challenging. that was over 30 years ago and see the hood haven't gotten any better. I now live in a very small farm town in Texas and I like it.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspects involved in robbery near Cass and Juneau

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 21. Police say around 11 a.m., a suspect approached and used force to take property from a victim near Cass and Juneau Avenue. Three suspects then fled in a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

15-year-old killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer

A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen was killed in a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Tuesday morning, police say. The homicide happened around 3:45 a.m. Milwaukee police said they are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

15-year-old boy fatally shot near 95th and Allyn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. 95th St. and W. Allyn St. According to police, a 15-year-old boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday. He was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Dechale Hampton. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa graduation party armed robbery, suspects wanted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police chase into Racine County, man charged

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Silver Spring Drive
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wallets stolen from YMCA locker room in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 at the YMCA on Menomonee Avenue. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Police say a male suspect broke into two lockers at the Menomonee Falls YMCA, stole two wallets containing personal identification,...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Prosecutors say man fired shots during fight with mother in North Chicago

A convicted felon is being held on a $400,000 bond after prosecutors say he fired shots in North Chicago during a fight with his mother on Monday. Sharahd Davis, 28, of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue in North Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting: Trial date for Ellis-Brown scheduled

MILWAUKEE - The trial for Keasean Ellis-Brown, accused of shooting an off-duty police detective in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, has been scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022. Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, in the Jan. 13 shooting at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, pedestrian struck on city's south side

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police pursuit on the city's south side Sunday evening, June 26. Officials say the pursuit happened near 6th and Manitoba just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and then collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near 13th and Lincoln. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was arrested after a foot pursuit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Burleigh homicide; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday, June 9. The accused is Quaveion Stanley – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail jumping (misdemeanor), two counts. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Teen featured in video now charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed against 17-year-old Markell Hughes – identified by authorities as one of the individuals featured in a YouTube video regarding a group of car thieves that engage in reckless driving. The video shows an incident that occurred near 36th and Courtland Avenue on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 2 seriously injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two people ware seriously injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, June 25. According to police, a driver ran flashing red lights near Fond du Lac and Locust – crashing into another vehicle around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 19-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy