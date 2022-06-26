ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, June 26th

By Marc Summers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are...

Etowah County Man Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg PD

Leesburg Police Officers arrested an Etowah County man on drug charges overnight – 37 year old Ben Tames of Gadsden – was jailed on charges of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and DUI/Alcohol. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just prior to...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Man on Bond for Murder is Arrested Again With Two Others

Alexandria, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a thrift store to report a theft of some property. Investigators were able to identify two suspects that were caught on security cameras mounted outside the business. Upon further investigation Tony Lee Putman, 43, and Steven Edward Walker, 51, were tentatively located in the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

Two Arrested in Animal Cruelty Case in Walker County

Two people stand accused of animal cruelty following the discovery of a hoarding case over the weekend in north Walker County. A deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made the find while looking for a suspect at 1906 Blossom Road on an unrelated case. While searching the residence, the deputy noticed several malnourished and dead animals inside.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
One Hurt in Tuesday Afternoon ATV Accident in Cherokee County

Shortly after 7:30 on Tuesday evening WEIS Radio received reports of a four-wheeler accident taking place along County Road 12. It appeared a woman in her 30’s crashed – and received lacerations to the head with Piedmont Rescue transporting her to Floyd/Atrium in Rome for treatment. We have no additional information regarding her condition at this time.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Paulding County Woman Arrested for Murder of Three Juveniles

Three juveniles in Paulding County are deceased and 40 year old Darlene Brister has been arrested for malice murder. At approximately 9:19pm on June 24th, 2022, Paulding E-911 received a call about a domestic disturbance and house fire at 776 Woodwind Dr., Rockmart, GA 30153. It was reported that a female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants and that at the time of the call, the home was on fire and the occupants were inside.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 876 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 46 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 140 traffic stops, and 41 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there was one felony arrest, no misdemeanor arrests, and two warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
Guntersville Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge after Shooting Wife in Face

A Guntersville resident was jailed last Thursday, on charges of Domestic Violence 1st Degree after his wife was shot in the face. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on Hall Circle and arrived to find the victim on the front porch of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Authorities said she was conscious and alert, as she was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she remains in stable condition. The woman’s husband, identified as 31 year old Jes Paseur was present at the time of the shooting and was later taken into custody.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator &nbsp;regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Public Safety
Physical Altercation Leads to Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) responded to a physical altercation at a motel on Highway 71 South. A male suspect was holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand when deputies arrived. The male and his wife, Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, were fighting when she stabbed him with the scissors.
DOTHAN, AL
Single-Vehicle Accident Tuesday Morning on Highway 68

There was a report of a single-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County just prior to 8:00am Tuesday. The initial report stated that the vehicle traveled down an embankment on Highway 68 east near County Road 140 toward the Alabama/Georgia line. Gaylesville Fire & Rescue, along with Gaylesville Fire Department units responded...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Body was found by the Roadside on County Road 22 Monday Morning / UPDATED

The body of a 72 year old male was found Monday morning, across from the old Pruitt’s Restaurant location on County Road 22, approximately five miles east of Centre. A call came in just prior to 7:00 Monday morning reporting the discovery of the body. However, at the time the caller didn’t know if the individual was alive or dead.
CENTRE, AL
17-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a car crash outside Childersburg Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was killed when their Dodge Ram left the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg. The […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Sylacauga Police verify circulating Facebook post is fake

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A graphically-worded Facebook post has been circulating on social media recently and now Sylacauga Police Department says it can confirm it is fake. “Just so that we don’t have our people worrying about things in our community, “THIS POST IS VERY MUCH FAKE!” This is going around in other communities. This did not happen in Sylacauga nor anywhere in Talladega County, that I have been made aware of,” said SPD Chief Kelley Johnson on Sunday afternoon in a statement on the Department’s Facebook page.
SYLACAUGA, AL

