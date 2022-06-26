Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, June 26th

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO