Lots of East Baton Rouge Parish schools employees awoke Tuesday morning, checked their bank accounts and found they hadn’t got paid like they thought they would. Just before noon Tuesday, Nichola Hall, chief of human resources, sent out a memo to let affected employees know the problem had been fixed and they should be “paid via direct deposit by the end of the business day today.” Hall suggested they keep checking with their bank since financial institutions process direct deposits with varying speed.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO