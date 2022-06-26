ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Six displaced after fire on Burrows St.

 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house in Rochester on Burrows Street near Otis Street shortly after 9 p.m. One adult and five children were displaced. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department described the house as a 2.5-story, single-family home and when they arrived they saw fire on the second floor of the house.

One additional company was requested due to the amount of fire and how warm it was outside at the time. Firefighters entered the house and stretched a line to the second floor to extinguish the fire. Additional crews searched the structure and did not find anyone inside. Firefighters said they found high heat and some fire extension in the attic. It took firefighters roughly 25 minutes to put the fire under control.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family with temporary housing. No civilian or firefighter were injured in the fire.

“The quick response and actions of the firefighters limited the fire damage to the second floor and attic,” the RFD said. “The remainder of the house suffered smoke, heat and water damage. A neighboring house suffered some heat damage to the siding of the home.”

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation. The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis.

If any city resident does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will install one for them.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the Smoke Alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, “Get out and stay out. Do not go back inside for anything!”

Call 911 from outside and in a safe place. The RFD advises residents to now your way out of the building in an emergency and practice your plan.

