Authorities Confirm Homicide Investigation In SW OKC

By News 9
 3 days ago
Authorities are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident happened at Pickwick Place Apartments near South May Avenue and I-240.

Officers said the victim showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he later died.

This is a developing story.

