Authorities Confirm Homicide Investigation In SW OKC

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email.
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.Three other victims were injured as well.Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made. None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.
A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after she allegedly attacked another teen in a parking lot this week. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Monday, June 20, the suspect, Isabelle Jocson, and the victim, Malia Powell, reportedly got into an argument inside the Walmart at 3458 Dickerson Pike at around 10 p.m. The two reportedly continued their disagreement in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop.
At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
Man in Kentucky Arrested After Intoxicated Child Found in HomeScreenshot. A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged after police discovered an 8-year-old boy inside of his home under the influence of alcohol.
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
3 Teens Ambushed and Shot Dead in Small South Carolina TownSouth Carolina Mugshot. Three teens were killed after being ambushed and shot in a small South Carolina mobile home park, according to reports.
Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
Minutes after two Idaho sheriff’s deputies realized the man they just shot had died of his injuries, one of the officers turned to her colleague, smiled, and exclaimed, “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again.”. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”...
CHILLING coded messages played over speakers during the Tulsa hospital shooting which left five people dead have been revealed. Philip Tankersley, 27, said they heard “code silver” and “level 1 trauma” announced on the sound system during Wednesday's massacre in Oklahoma. He had been leaving his...
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation. Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation. Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation.
Police have released chilling footage of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two employees after entering the Virginia store at 11.36pm on 15 June.Newport News police hope someone will recognise the suspect from the video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” chief Steve Drew said.“Someone might recognise something: clothing, movements, body shape, size – just to give us some idea.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKAfghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 and injures hundreds more, authorities sayBelgium repatriates Isis-linked women and children from Syria
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
June 2 (Reuters) - A man shot and killed two women in the parking lot of a church in Iowa state on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself, police said, adding three more dead to the toll in a series of recent shootings that have rocked the United States.
