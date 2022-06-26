ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

This week at the Harbor Theater

By Jeniffer Cooley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow serving homemade ice cream from Boothbay Harbor's Ice Cream Factory! Enjoy a summertime treat of local ice cream while you watch a movie. Currently serving five favorite flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, and Blue Moon (cotton candy flavor). Let us know your favorite flavor for future orders!....

Windjammer Days, part 2

There is an old saying, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” It seems that is a statement I may have heard from my grandmother of Irish ancestors when referring to the “Lightning Glider” sled I had versus the “Lightning Glider” sled I desired! I was a sledding maniac as a kid. Problem was, I crashed a lot. My grandmother recommended restraint, but I preferred something sleeker and faster. I settled for the bird in hand, despite design flaws and patchwork repairs. And, multiple hidden ice patches and formidable tree obstacles along the way.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Book signing in Boothbay Harbor

Tom Cotter, author and host of the Barn Find Hunter series on Youtube, will sign his new book, “Secrets of the Barn Find Hunter, The Art of Finding Lost Collector Cars,” on the front porch of his house in Boothbay Harbor on Monday, July 4. Cotter, a noted...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
MAINE FAVORITE JUD CASWELL TO PERFORM AT OPI SUMMER MUSIC SERIES WEDNESDAY

Musician, songwriter and recording engineer, Jud Caswell will perform this Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 as part of Ocean Point Inn’s Summer Music Series. Jud is a master multi-instrumentalist, plating guitar, banjo, cittern, whistles and Irish drums. His interpretations of songs from modern acoustic to traditional folk and Irish are done with precession and care, but his songwriting is what puts him in a category all hiss own! (Ticketstripe)
MAINE STATE
BHML part of Janet Reit’s weekly routine

Born and raised in Littleton, Massachusetts, this week's library patron Janet Reit enjoys spending some of her free time at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Her family had a summer home in Boothbay so growing up Reit always felt like Maine was her second home. And Reit has always used the library as much as she needed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Tammy L. Chubbuck

Tammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1982.
EDGECOMB, ME
Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!

Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky

Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
MAINE STATE
Helene Barnes

Helene Barnes, Jan. 9, 1931- Feb. 1, 2022, Stanford California, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Boston where she had been living since Oct. 2021. She and her husband, Arthur Barnes having been coming to Boothbay for the past 60 years, spending their summers in their cottage on Juniper Point. A prolific writer, Helene was the consummate “storyteller” entertaining her family and the public with zany stories of her life—all of them humorous, and all of them true! She spent many years writing the weekly newsletter for the Juniper Point Village Improvement Society and even had one of her stories published in Down East magazine. She was an excellent cook, an expert bridge player, a loyal friend and had a gift for making people feel welcome and appreciated.
BOOTHBAY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
102.9 WBLM

Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
wabi.tv

Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An incredible discovery in Hermon lead to an even better reunion down in Texas. It might be a bit cliché to use the word “miracle,” but it’s hard to find a word to better articulate the series of events that lead a family from Texas to be reunited with their beloved pet some 2,000 miles away.
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
boothbayregister.com

Local woman opening Meadow Mall business

Meadow Skincare & Esthetics, located in the Small Mall section of the Meadow Mall, 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, will be opening Tuesday, July 5. Emma Rideout Dickinson is the owner and operator. “I grew up on Southport and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 2017 and wasted no...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Brewery Turns Beer Into Flavorful Dairy-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream

As the temperatures balloon in Maine and everyone gets that summer itch, people start lining up at ice cream shops across the state for a cool treat. Ice cream has become such big business in Maine, and competing shops are opening earlier and earlier every season. When you think of some delicious soft serve, one place that never crosses your mind is a brewery. Maine has got a ton of them and typically, you're visiting one of them for an ice cold beer. But one brewery in Portland wants to change your mind, and it just might work.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine's black fly season is now all summer long

(BDN) -- Nothing ruins a perfect Maine summer day faster than clouds of biting insects. Anyone who has spent any time here from May to October knows this and awaits their arrival with equal dread and stoic resignation. From Kittery to Fort Kent, black flies, mosquitos, midges, deer flies and...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Fourth of July shows across Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of Maine communities with set dates and/or times. If your town is not listed, please contact your local police department’s business line or your town hall for more information. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email WMTW@wmtw.com and include a link, if possible.
PORTLAND, ME

