Saint Clair County, MI

Teen driver killed in St. Clair County rollover crash

By Brad Devereaux
 3 days ago
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that resulted in the death of the driver. The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was southbound on McKinley Road and crashed...

19-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash in Cottrellville Township that resulted in the death of the driver. The preliminary investigation showed the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was going southbound on McKinley Road at about 10:33 p.m. June 25 and lost control near Markel Road, officials from the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 19-year-old Clay Township man, was ejected from the vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
