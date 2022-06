WAUSAU, Wi (WAUSAU WOODCHUCKS-WSAU) –After a 58 minute weather delay, the Lakeshore Chinooks took down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-5 Tuesday night at Athletic Park. Andrew Armstrong (Florida State University) started the game for the Woodchucks with a strike out and a double play. The Chinooks scored the first run of the game in the second and the Woodchucks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning when Mark Shallenberger (University of Evansville) drove in Amani Larry (University of New Orleans).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO