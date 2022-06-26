Photo Gallery: Gun World Opening Brings Protesters and Customers
On Saturday, June 25, Gun World moved into their new, giant showroom on Magnolia and Screenland...myburbank.com
On Saturday, June 25, Gun World moved into their new, giant showroom on Magnolia and Screenland...myburbank.com
Can we please just stop, misguided, broken people of Burbank? Have we really run out of offensive mascots, school names, smokers, and fence heights?Y'all pretty much deserve the captive and controlled city of zombies that you have been striving for. 🙄
Comments / 1