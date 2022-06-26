Photo Gallery: Gun World Opening Brings Protesters and Customers

Activists in Burbank made their voices heard Saturday at the opening of a new location of the store Gun World, on Magnolia Boulevard near Screenland Drive. Dozens of people showed up outside the opening of the store, frustrated and concerned about not just the number of stores selling guns in Burbank, but Gun World's proximity to Roosevelt Elementary school. RELATED: Burbank community fighting back as gun store opens near elementary school"It's gone too far, it's gone too far," said activist Anton Tremblay, "and it seems like there's no end in sight. It doesn't matter how many kids get killed, just get more...

BURBANK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO