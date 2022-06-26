ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FT9VZ_0gMWxyXu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDeaI_0gMWxyXu00

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing leads to a buying spree in equities, according to JPMorgan.
  • The bank expects rebalancing trades to favor equities after a year-to-date decline of nearly 20%.
  • "Next week's rebalance is important since equity markets were down significantly over the past month, quarter and six-month time periods," JPMorgan said.

Investors should expect a sharp 7% rally unfold in the US stock market next week as quarter-end rebalancing trades among investment portfolios leads to a buying spree in equities, JPMorgan said in a Friday note.

The bank highlighted that while rebalancing trades are usually not the main driver of the stock market, they can have an outsized impact when stocks see big moves in the same direction. In today's case, nearly all stocks are down big, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% year-to-date.

The rebalancing trades can also have an outsized impact on the stock market when liquidity is low, which is the case today, according to JPMorgan. "Taking into account the current market liquidity, as measured by futures market depth, which is about 5 times lower the historical average," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

"Next week's rebalance is important since equity markets were down significantly over the past month, quarter and six-month time periods, and it is happening in a period of low liquidity. On top of that, the market is in an oversold condition, cash balances are at record levels, and recent market shorting activity reached levels not seen since 2008," Kolanovic said.

Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum, according to the bank.

This scenario has already played out in 2022. JPMorgan highlighted that near the end of the first quarter when the stock market was down 10%, it experienced a 7% rally in the last week of March. And during the end of May when the market was down 10%, it experienced a rally of 7% heading into month end as rebalancing trades were executed.

The current rebalancing setup is similar heading into the end of the second-quarter, given how big the recent decline in stocks has been.

"Rebalances across all three lookback windows would reinforce and, based on historical regression, would imply a 7% move up in equities next week," Kolanovic said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Stock#Equity Markets#The Stock Market#Xinhua
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy