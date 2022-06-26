ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire, OH

Panera ‘at-home’ chowder recalled

By Delaney Keppner
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47giK8_0gMWusmp00

(WWTI) — Panera’s at Home Southwest Corn Chowder which was sold in 12 states across the nation, including New York, has been recalled.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, 2,569 cases of the 16-ounce chowder were recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen. The item was only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores but was not sold at any Panera bakery cafe.

Panera launches unlimited self-serve drink subscription

The recall was made by Blount Fine Foods out of concern for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. However, no consumer complaints of illnesses have been reported in connection to the product.

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16-ounce Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups produced with lot number 042122-2K and “Use By” date of 6/30/22. The specific information regarding the recalled product is listed in the table below.

PC Code Item “Use By” Date Lot Number
077958690812 Panera Southwest Corn Chowder, 16oz 6/30/2022 042122-2K

The product was distributed in California, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall External Link Disclaimer to be reimbursed.

The recall is limited only to 16 ounce Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home, or Blount products were affected by the voluntary recall. More information can be found on the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Laxative sold at CVS recalled for bacteria contamination

(WWTI) — An laxative oral solution that is sold at CVS stores has been recalled after testing revealed one lot contained the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Vi-Jon, LLC issued a voluntary recall of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor. The product is used for the […]
HEALTH
News Channel 34

Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls hand soap

(WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has voluntarily recalled a hand soap that was sold in their stores due to a potential health risk. According to the company, the recall was issued for Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with the UPC 37432200293. The manufacturer is reportedly recalling the product due to possible contamination with […]
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, IA
City
Washington, ME
State
Virginia State
City
Washington, MA
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Iowa State
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
Maine Health
City
New Hampshire, OH
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
California, OH
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
Local
California Health
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#The Recall#Food Drink#Blount Fine Foods#Home Southwest Corn
News Channel 34

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin wins New York’s GOP gubernatorial primary

NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has won New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary, clearing the way for him to represent the party in November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race for Zeldin, giving the Long Island congressman the victory over challengers Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson. Zeldin, who represents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
News Channel 34

Dominican Republic man living in Utica indicted on drug charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Scott Baker wins Broome County Legislature race

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans in eastern Broome chose their candidate for Broome County Legislature. Incumbent Scott Baker wins another term over former Windsor Town Supervisor Carolyn Price. Baker has represented the district since 2013. The 2nd District includes the Towns of Sandford, Windsor and Kirkwood. Baker won by 50 votes, 625 to 575.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported. Photos from TMZ showed medical workers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy