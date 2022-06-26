Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

A cold front is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The front is now moving into the Tennessee Valley bringing some showers and storms with it. It will continue to slowly push through our region into the overnight hours.

Thanks to earlier rain and storms, temperatures across the area have started to come down into the 70s and 80s. Dewpoints continue to hold in the low 70s, with plenty of moisture for more showers and even a few storms overnight.

The risk of severe weather is over for the rest of the night across our area. However, a few storms may be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Showers and a few storms will continue to be possible overnight tonight and into early Monday morning. Make sure to download the Live Alert 19 app for weather alerts on your phone.

