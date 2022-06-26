ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

By Aaron Ayers
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGzU6_0gMWuKDT00

A cold front is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. This front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXanX_0gMWuKDT00

The front is now moving into the Tennessee Valley bringing some showers and storms with it. It will continue to slowly push through our region into the overnight hours.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRS1H_0gMWuKDT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vb3f_0gMWuKDT00

Thanks to earlier rain and storms, temperatures across the area have started to come down into the 70s and 80s. Dewpoints continue to hold in the low 70s, with plenty of moisture for more showers and even a few storms overnight.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQwk4_0gMWuKDT00

The risk of severe weather is over for the rest of the night across our area. However, a few storms may be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364DZL_0gMWuKDT00

Showers and a few storms will continue to be possible overnight tonight and into early Monday morning. Make sure to download the Live Alert 19 app for weather alerts on your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJHU7_0gMWuKDT00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

