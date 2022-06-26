Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Kershaw; Lexington; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Kershaw County in central South Carolina East Central Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina West Central Sumter County in central South Carolina * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1010 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, McEntire Air Base, Dentsville, St. Andrews, Arcadia Lakes, Eastover, Horrel Hill, Fort Jackson, Hopkins, Woodfield, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Riverbanks Zoo, Fort Jackson Wildcat Road, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center and Fort Jackson Cantonment Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO