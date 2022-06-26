ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 01:14:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-26 04:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Kershaw; Lexington; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Kershaw County in central South Carolina East Central Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina West Central Sumter County in central South Carolina * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1010 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, McEntire Air Base, Dentsville, St. Andrews, Arcadia Lakes, Eastover, Horrel Hill, Fort Jackson, Hopkins, Woodfield, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Riverbanks Zoo, Fort Jackson Wildcat Road, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center and Fort Jackson Cantonment Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Knox RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox and Antelope. * Winds...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MORGAN COUNTY, NORTHERN LOGAN COUNTY, AND ELBERT COUNTY BELOW 6000 FEET...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 244 AND 246 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 244 and 246. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 00:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Hill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND NORTHERN HILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Western Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE WESTERN ALASKA RANGE * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...75 to 80 degrees. 60s over higher elevations. * Location...Valleys and foothills along the western Alaska Range, including Stoney and Port Alsworth. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires will be possible. Cloud cover will return to the region on Friday, leading to slightly falling temperatures and increased relative humidity. However, gusty winds will persist.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Mitchell 17.0 17.7 Wed 9 AM 17.7 17.5 17.3
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will affect Price county, southeastern Sawyer county, and southern Ashland and Iron counties this morning. Areas of dense fog will be possible. Visibilities may temporarily drop to one half to one quarter of a mile at times. If you are traveling tonight, be sure to slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles. Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog is expected to lift within an hour or two of sunrise.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument FIRE WEATHER WARNING FOR FWZ 436 AND 437 IN THE SOUTH NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 * WIND...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 or Moderate to High potential for rapid fire growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 08:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, flooding begins over the left bank and a few county or township roads begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Forestburg 12.0 12.4 Wed 9 AM 12.3 12.1 11.9
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Middle Kuskokwim Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE MIDDLE KUSKOKWIM VALLEY * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...75 to 85 degrees. * Location...Middle Kuskokwim Valley. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires will be possible. Cloud cover will return to the region on Friday, leading to slightly falling temperatures and increased relative humidity. However, gusty winds will persist.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Sherman; Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DAWSON, GOSPER, FURNAS, VALLEY, GREELEY AND SHERMAN COUNTIES * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harnett, Johnston, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 08:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Harnett, Johnston and Wake. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 843 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Smithfield, Lillington, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Apex, Holly Springs, Erwin, Coats, Four Oaks, Buies Creek, Raven Rock State Park, Duncan, Coats Crossroads, Lake Benson, Anderson Creek, Seminole and Shearon Harris Reservoir.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 05:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Ponce and vicinity. * WHEN...From this evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

