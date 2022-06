HOUSTON — A woman remains on the run after she allegedly killed her sister and forced her son to help move her body in Texas. According to court records obtained by KTRK, Carmen White has been charged with capital murder after her sister, Cynthia Cervantes, was found shot to death in Houston on April 1. Houston Police Department is working on locating White, who is on the run.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO