Get ready for a summer of air travel hell

By Matt Turner,Lisa Ryan,Jordan Parker Erb,Phil Rosen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

But first: On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the US. We're highlighting some valuable reads from across our newsroom.

Our ongoing coverage of Roe v. Wade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dh8vK_0gMWqWhn00
Activists march along Constitution Avenue to the US Supreme Court on May 14, 2022.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Friday's SCOTUS decision undoes nearly 50 years of legalized abortion nationwide — and soon, the US will see a domino effect of legal, social and economic changes. Follow Insider's live updates on the ruling here . And to help navigate all of this, here's a look at some of the important pieces we've published.

Now, onto this week's top stories.

Air travel will be hell this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHEj2_0gMWqWhn00

Darron Cummings/AP; Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages; Ole Berg Rusten/Getty Image; NurPhoto/GettyImages; Alyssa Powell/Insider

This has been a particularly bad year for air travel. In fact, 2022 has had the highest percentage of delayed flights and highest percentage of canceled flights in the past eight years. (And just think of all the headlines from last weekend's air travel chaos …)

Dozens of different factors are adding up to a hectic summer for travel, but they all mean one thing: If you're flying this summer, get ready for a travel nightmare.

Here's what you need to know.

'Widespread misery' among lawyers

Being a lawyer may look glamorous on TV — an industry of overachievers in high-paying jobs with clear paths to promotions. But in recent years, attorneys have started to become more vocal about something: They're miserable.

Many lawyers are deeply dissatisfied with their day-to-day work. Some who wanted to change the world feel like they're just serving as butlers to capitalism. In fact, lawyers are so miserable, a bunch of coaching services have sprung up to help them escape their careers.

Here's why so many lawyers hate their jobs.

Plus, you might also want to read:

These are the top CMOs of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evJFz_0gMWqWhn00

JPMorgan; DoorDash; Savage X Fenty; Wendys; Insider

For Insider's seventh annual "Most Innovative CMOs" list, we consulted with industry experts and took nominations from the marketing community to identify 31 execs who are pushing their companies forward.

Execs from brands like Adidas, DoorDash, and Savage X Fenty made the list, but they all have one thing in common: They've risen to the challenges posed by the pandemic, economic jitters, and privacy changes.

Meet the 31 most innovative chief marketers.

Inside Amazon's executive shake-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT1mn_0gMWqWhn00
An employee handles packages at the Amazon's Bretigny-sur-Orge warehouse in France.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Amazon announced Doug Herrington's appointment as the company's new retail CEO, replacing the recently departed Dave Clark.

Soon after the company's announcement, Alicia Boler-Davis, SVP of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, VP of Amazon transportation services, announced their resignations — marking the departure of two of the most-senior Black executives at Amazon.

What we know about Amazon's leadership changes .

Plus, read Herrington's first memo to employees:

This week's dispatch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbvy9_0gMWqWhn00
Doodles at NFT.NYC

Phil Rosen/Insider

Hi! Phil Rosen here — I write our 10 Things Before the Opening Bell markets newsletter. I just wrapped up NFT.NYC, a conference where over 16,000 digital-asset enthusiasts converged for a week of festivities.

Those who have the splashiest NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection — which are worth over six figures even in a bear market — showed up in droves this week. I met someone who bought an Ape a year ago for $1,700, and he's already made nearly 100 times his investment . Another pair of Ape owners told me their digital assets had become part and parcel of their very identity .

Even though crypto markets are all red and NFT sales have cratered, not many people talked about that.

I went to a party on a megayacht, rubbed shoulders with metaverse CEOs , and took the pulse of a movement that sees itself as the future — and made sure to write all about it.

Here are two of my favorite stories:

And for more from the world of crypto and markets: Sign up for 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

More of this week's top reads:

Plus: Keep updated with the latest business news throughout your weekdays by checking out The Refresh from Insider , a dynamic audio-news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here tomorrow .

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Lisa Ryan and Jordan Parker Erb. Sign up for more Insider newsletters here .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Business Insider

