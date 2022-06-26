ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MS-13 gang members convicted of trafficking 13-year-old girl

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a...

Comments / 16

universes creation sent to Maryalnd
2d ago

15 year minimum mandatory is nothing . Once they out will do the same thing again . They need to be caged for eternity and never come out

Reply(4)
15
Terry Bake
2d ago

I left Va. wasn't easy..but gangs of all kinds there. St. Hud's places too.. They harass too.

Reply(1)
5
