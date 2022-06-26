MS-13 gang members convicted of trafficking 13-year-old girl

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting over the weekend in the nation's capital, police said. Blue Bryant, 15, was shot on Saturday, June 25, around 9 p.m. near the Shaw-Howard Metro station in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Metropolitan police said. The shooter also wounded a man in the incident. Paramedics rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Bryant died of his injuries the following day police, police said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO