One dead, one injured after shootings in Pittsburgh

By Lauren Lee
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — One person is dead and one is injured after reported shootings in Pittsburgh overnight. Two males with gunshot wounds...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Two women injured in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police chief confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 on Wednesday morning that two women were injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning, though they were taken to the hospital from two different scenes. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on the...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The original story can be found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

10 people shot over three-day period in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period."It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 injured in single car crash over hillside in Plum

One person was injured when their vehicle went over a hillside in Plum early Wednesday morning, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, in which the car landed on its roof. The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Sardis Road just...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Missing girl found in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police said an 11-year-old girl who had been missing has been safely located. Public Safety officials had asked the public to help find Kamarah Sanders, who was last seen at 3 a.m. June 27 leaving a residence on Carver Street in Larimer. She is Black with dark hair, 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest, seize narcotics, guns and cash in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges in a drug and gun case. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police saw a man on Monday morning on E. Ohio Street conduct a narcotics transaction. When police announced their presence, the suspect fled and officers gave chase. Once they caught the suspect, he was identified as 19-year-old Robert Jamison. Police then recovered 83 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of crack cocaine, and nearly $1,500 in cash. After obtaining a search warrant for Jamison's vehicle, police also found marijuana and two firearms. Jamison is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Person being flown to the hospital following dog attack in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Uniontown said a pit bull attacked a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning at a home in Fayette County. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter following the dog attack. The severity of the victim’s injuries had not been released, but a Dunbar Township official said Tuesday morning that the victim was in surgery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed, another in critical condition in overnight shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot. Just after midnight, two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition. One of those men was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 39-year-old Joesph Mitchell. Pittsburgh Police detectives are working to learn where the shooting happened. They're asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at (412)-323-7800. This was just one of several shootings that happened on Saturday, including an early-morning shooting where an officer was struck by a bullet. Seven people, including that officer, were struck...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man in his 20s in critical condition following shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg on Sunday evening. The shooting happened a little before 5:55 p.m. on the 1300 block of Coal Street. Allegheny County homicide detectives have begun investigating, working to learn...
WILKINSBURG, PA

