One dead, one injured after shootings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot. Just after midnight, two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition. One of those men was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 39-year-old Joesph Mitchell. Pittsburgh Police detectives are working to learn where the shooting happened. They're asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at (412)-323-7800. This was just one of several shootings that happened on Saturday, including an early-morning shooting where an officer was struck by a bullet. Seven people, including that officer, were struck...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO