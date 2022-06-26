ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

One man injured in shooting on BART train in West Oakland

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The West Oakland BART station closed temporarily on Saturday due to the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Shooting#West Oakland#Violent Crime#Oakland Bart#Abc 7
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in solo vehicle crash into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.  Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Three Arrested In Connection With Freeway Shooting

SAN JOAQUIN CO. (BCN) Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crime Concerns Grow in Oakland's Little Saigon

The call for help in Oakland's Vietnamese community is getting louder. The recent brazen attempt to steal an ATM machine in Little Saigon is leaving business owners feeling angry and helpless. A letter was sent out to city leaders asking for more than just help, the community wants a seat...
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Bicyclist Killed On Highway 1

Alameda County has lifted its recent, short-lived, re-upped mask mandate, citing a decline in COVID cases. Not sure anyone listened, but the Bay Area's only large-scale mask mandate has again been lifted. [Daily Californian]. A bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 1, near the town of San Gregorio in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy