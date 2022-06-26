One man injured in shooting on BART train in West Oakland

Family says Hayward resident Lolomanaia Soakai was walking back to his car after getting food when he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Oakland police reveal the 19-year-old driver was previously involved in a sideshow.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday on a Daily City-bound BART train, gunfire erupted between two men arguing on the transit vehicle, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries and causing the West Oakland BART station to temporarily close. Initially reported by ABC7, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said in a message issued on...
RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
1 person died after a traffic collision in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a traffic collision Sunday in Oakland. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 9 p.m. near the westbound Bay Bridge toll plaza [...]
The woman was struck just after 4:45 a.m. at the 200 block of S. Jackson Ave., according to a post on the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter page, which initially incorrectly identified the pedestrian as a man.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
Authorities are investigating recent fatal shootings that claimed the lives of two San Pablo men, including a homicide Saturday night in Richmond and a separate homicide on Tuesday, June 21, in North Richmond. On Saturday, June 25, at about 9:50 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to a 911 call...
SAN JOAQUIN CO. (BCN) Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver...
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top headlines for June 27. The SF Pride parade was in full swing on Sunday for the first time in three years, but not without its usual chaos, SFist reports.
The call for help in Oakland's Vietnamese community is getting louder. The recent brazen attempt to steal an ATM machine in Little Saigon is leaving business owners feeling angry and helpless. A letter was sent out to city leaders asking for more than just help, the community wants a seat...
Alameda County has lifted its recent, short-lived, re-upped mask mandate, citing a decline in COVID cases. Not sure anyone listened, but the Bay Area's only large-scale mask mandate has again been lifted. [Daily Californian]. A bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 1, near the town of San Gregorio in...
An unlicensed driver who “blew through the sign without stopping” near a San Pablo elementary school today was allegedly found in possession of a loaded shotgun, police said. A San Pablo police officer was conducting stop sign enforcement at a city intersection when the vehicle allegedly ignored the...
It was ugly end as the San Francisco Civic Center celebration at the end of Sunday's pride parade had to be cut short after someone started spraying mace near the stage, officials said. The incident caused a panic and in the hour that followed, reports of street brawls as people...
