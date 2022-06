BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A superseding indictment returned Tuesday against Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, adds an additional charge of falsification of records on top of previous federal charges of fraud and embezzlement. McGrath was indicted last October in the U.S. District Court after he received a severance payment of more than $200,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Service for the governor’s office, and allegedly represented that Hogan had approved it. McGrath is charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement and falsification of records. Prosecutors allege that after press accounts of his “severance”...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO