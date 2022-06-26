ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmother killed, 4 injured as driver flees from NYC police

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — A 67-year-old grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was among four people injured on Saturday when they were struck by a car whose driver was trying to evade New York City police, authorities said.

According to the New York City Police Department, at 7:15 p.m. EDT officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had mismatched license plates in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, WABC-TV reported. As officers approached, the driver sped away, according to the television station.

A woman crossing the street was struck by the vehicle, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said at a news conference Saturday night.

Her identity, and those of the injured victims, have not been released.

“The vehicle fled northbound on Ralph Avenue and struck a bicyclist and two pedestrians at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Macon Street,” Harrison told reporters. “That vehicle continued northbound on Ralph Avenue and at the corner of Halsey Street struck another pedestrian and struck a vehicle,” Harrison said.

The woman’s 8-year-old grandson was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, WPIX-TV reported. Two of the survivors had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, and a fifth person struck by the vehicle was not hurt, according to the television station.

Two passengers from the car fled the scene, WABC reported. One person is custody, but it is unclear if that person was the driver of the vehicle, according to the television station.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene, WNBC-TV reported.

“We’re asking our lawmakers to do a real analysis of the repeated crimes that the same people are taking,” Adams told reporters. “And we’re asking our prosecutors to prosecute them. New Yorkers don’t deserve this. We lost a grandmother tonight. We lost one of my neighbors. We lost a family member in my community. We have a child that’s hanging on for his life.”

Comments / 3

Maria Wharton
3d ago

sad but the lawmakers are partly to blame with the slap on the wrist verdict they allow the prosecutors to gave. lt's time to do something and stop the carnage bc when they (criminals) decide to be lawless they need to face the consequences of their actions.Enough aleeady.

Reply
2
 

