ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Get ready for a summer of air travel hell

By Matt Turner, Lisa Ryan, Jordan Parker Erb, Phil Rosen
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Get ready for a summer of air travel hell. Why so many lawyers are desperate to quit. Introducing this year's most innovative chief marketing...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Insider Weekly#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Jpmorgan#Shoul
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

The return of the zeppelin? A Spanish airline just struck a deal for ten low-emission airships

A Spanish airline, Air Nostrum, has ordered ten hybrid airships, called Airlander, from a company building environmentally-friendly zeppelins. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, according to a report from CNN. UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) developed the Airlander to drastically cut aviation emissions, with the company saying its airships cuts emissions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
CBS News

The best carry-on luggage in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether you travel for work or play, a great carry-on bag can be a game changer. We found the best...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Passengers advised to fly with just one bag

Airline passengers should take just one carry-on bag on holiday with them and not check-in luggage to avoid delays, according to industry figures. The GMB union, which represents aviation workers, said if people don't check-in luggage it "limits the disruption". Hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy