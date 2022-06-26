ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These college students talked to NPR about applying to schools. Now they've graduated

By Elissa Nadworny
wksu.org
 3 days ago

College students are graduating into a world that looks a lot different than when they started school - a pandemic, the great resignation, student debt, a possible recession. Four years ago, I spoke with three high school students as they were deciding where to go to college. Now they are officially...

www.wksu.org

Fox News

Carol Swain: Wokeness has destroyed American colleges, turned them into 'indoctrination centers'

Former Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on Friday that wokeness in America’s universities is turning them classrooms into "indoctrination centers." "That is chilling in the sense that the universities have been destroyed. The university is over. The university is not a marketplace for ideas. It is an indoctrination center," Swain told "Fox & Friends."
COLLEGES
Money

The Best College in Every State

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Most students attend a college that’s relatively close to home, making location — alongside affordability and academic offerings — one of the most important factors in where students end up enrolling. So while it’s interesting to read about the...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

The definitive proof critical race theory is being taught in our schools

The war against parental rights is happening at school districts in every corner of America. "Equity consultants" are making millions of dollars off the back of taxpayers to train teachers to view everything through the lens of critical race theory, and then transform education by applying those lessons through teaching children that America’s institutions, monuments, traditions, holidays, language, and foundational principles are systemically, irredeemably racist.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Biggest Disruption in the History of American Education

On March 4, 2020, a week before the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, Northshore School District, in Washington State, closed its doors, becoming the first in the country to announce a districtwide shift to online learning. Within three weeks, every public-school building in the United States had been closed and 50 million students had been sent home. Half of these students would not reenter their schools for more than a year. No other high-income country in the world relied to such a great extent on remote instruction. The coronavirus caused by far the biggest disruption in the history of American education. Neither the Great Depression nor even the two World Wars imposed anything close to as drastic a change in how America’s schoolchildren spent their days.
WASHINGTON STATE
Parents Magazine

7 Places Every Black Parent Should Visit at Least Once in Their Lifetime

The history of Black culture is complicated around the world. Generations have gone by since our ancestors were taken from Africa and to other parts of the world as enslaved people. But their descendants continue to live far from their roots in foreign lands. I understand this vividly as a first-generation African American.
LIFESTYLE

