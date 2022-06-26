Russian invasion immediate, unyielding in rural Ukrainian community

KATIUZHANKA, Ukraine — Two churches, a gas station, and a bus stop defined the 5,000-person community of Katiuzhanka, expanding in a tangle of remote dirt paths just west of the Dnipro River.

Trees and wildlife blend with living spaces, as residents biked and walked along the quaint mix of homes and nature.

Gentle colloquial sounds filled the small town until the scene was upset by engines of war descending from the Belarusian border within the first 24 hours of the Russian invasion.

Tanks dashing past Katiuzhanka on their way to the capital city of Kyiv startled a woman into sprinting to her friend’s home where she would stay hidden for weeks before returning to her own bed.

“It was really scary to see armored vehicles,” said Seveta Petrovich, 34, who ended up living with 16 other Ukrainians who needed support and safety.

At the same time, the Russian deluge was immediate and unyielding, pouring past the village only an hour and a half away from the border. Enemy vehicles clogged the roadways, and within a few days, Russian forces occupied the town.

Residents counted about 6,000 soldiers and 2,000 vehicles stationed throughout the now sprawling settlement, as domestic buildings and locations were converted for military use. The local school became a headquarters for Russian operations, and recreational areas such as soccer fields were converted to helipads.

Hiding from Russians

Three separate families, including Mrs. Petrovich’s family, filed into the house of her mother-in-law Valentina Krykun, 85, the only home with gas heat in the dead of winter. Initially, all three families hid in the cellar for four days, keeping a low profile on the outskirts of the village, and remained ready, sleeping with their shoes on, in case of emergency.

Pastor Oleh Krykun, 46, of the Church of Evangelical Christian Baptists, evacuated his own family to a more rural part of the town while he stayed to watch over his house.

On Feb. 28, 25 Chechen mercenaries came to live with the pastor. To the mercenaries, Mr. Krykun was suspicious because Mr. Krykun’s family had stripped his home of sentimentality when they left.

A man living alone practicing a Christianity different from the Orthodox tradition seemed strange to them. As a result, during those early days of the occupation, Mr. Krykun was watched, not even given the freedom to use the restroom alone. Luckily after a small convoy escorted him to his parents’ home, where the rest of his family was located, the Chechens allowed him more freedom.

Throughout the entire occupation, Mr. Krykun remained calm. “It was a good opportunity to tell them [the mercenaries] about Jesus,” he said.

For others, such as Vitalli Vasylets, 67, it was a less hopeful experience.

A retired delivery driver with intimate knowledge of Ukraine, Mr. Vasylets said he was heartbroken because of the war and that it was, “...hard to see the country like this.”

During the occupation Mr. Vasylets was visited by Russian soldiers three times, ransacking his home and damaging his car.

It’s estimated that a little less than half of the population of Katiuzhanka fled in the first days of the war, but for Mr. Vasylets travel was not an option because of his age and medical complications. Other families with similar situations — including Mrs. Petrovich’s 65-year-old mother and 85-year-old mother-in-law — ruled out fleeing. Instead, they weathered the Russian storm with their parents.

Life during Russian occupation

Choosing community made it important for everyone to support one another in Katiuzhanka.

“The village was occupied by Russian troops for one month, which means for one month, people had no access to any food — only what they had in their homes,” Mr. Krykun said.

Luckily Mrs. Petrovich in bomb shelter fashion anticipated the war, and stocked up, buying 22 pounds of buckwheat, 22 pounds of potatoes, a sack of sugar, and 55 pounds of spaghetti.

For most Ukrainians, a small garden on their property helped subsidize their groceries, and Iryba Goray, 42, a mother of three, was able to provide for her family with the potatoes, cabbage, carrots, peas, and cucumbers she gleaned from it.

Russians attempted to ruin Mrs. Goray’s garden by driving through it at the beginning of the occupation, but without success.

Even so, the worst situations brought out the best in the Ukrainians.

“This street is really friendly, and every day I would have a planning meeting,” Mrs. Petrovich said. “So in one part of the street ladies were coming together for five minutes to exchange information, and in the other part of the street men would come together and just discuss and see who needs help.”

Informal quick meetings like these helped residents survive the occupation.

In a similar show of solidarity, Mrs. Goray opened her yard up for people to make phone calls because it was the only area in town with cellular reception.

Items taken, even toilet

When the occupiers did leave they took everything of value: cars, food, tools. Mr. Krykun said the Russians even stole his toilet when they pulled out of Katiuzhanka. Later Mr. Krykun found the toilet in his yard, either it was too heavy to take, or perhaps just a last parting gift to the pastor from the occupiers.

It would be another month before shops received goods to supply Katiuzhanka, and until then residents relied on neighbors and aid to get by.

The Baptist church became integral to establishing humanitarian aid, pulling on connections from abroad, from within the country, and distributing the aid to more remote parts of the community. At night pilgrims from Kyiv arrived to avoid air raids, and when they came, they slept in the sanctuary. This occurred during the occupation as well. Russians would subject the sojourners to identification checks.

Drivers such as Vitaliy Bolgar, a church choirmaster from Kyiv, worked to move aid around the nation, picking up shipments and delivering them to rural villages like Katiuzhanka. This is still a necessary step, especially for “retired people,” Mr. Krykun said.

“They have bank cards and they receive a pension allowance from the state to their card. But ATMs are not working here, and stores that started operating here do not accept card payments, so it's really hard for elderly people during this time.”

Difficult times

For the time being Ukraine has been able to ease off its war responses, but the economic difficulties have exponentially grown.

Mr. Krykun knows a “maximum of 10 people who have some part-time job now.” These individuals sometimes commute a few hours to Kyiv or further to make 100-200 hryvnias, roughly $3 to $6.

“There is no real place to find work here,” Mr. Krykun said, reflecting on the effects of the invasion.

Likewise, Mrs. Petrovich works at a local clinic as a nurse with her husband who provides security, but the clinic is unable to pay its workers at this time. Still, she said, “I’m ready to rebuild everything myself, as much as I can,” while her children chimed in with similar sentiments.

Mrs. Goray’s husband was laid off during the war, and now they rely entirely on aid and their garden to get by.

Mr. Vasylets is determined to stay in Ukraine but is also dependent on help from his daughter and granddaughter.

The pastor himself is not allowing his own family to come back to Ukraine for a year, because he wants to make his home livable again after soldiers pillaged it.

It’s uncertain how or when these conditions will improve. In the wake of the occupation, Ukrainians are hoping for a return to normalcy, while they are dependent on outside resources for the time being.

“The biggest concern is what will happen next year,” Mrs. Goray said. “We’re not sure about the future, not sure about safety, we hope things will get better, not worse, and we hope we don’t have to flee and run from here.”