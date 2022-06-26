Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Bodcaw to near Garland to near Genoa to 7 miles southeast of Wake Village, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Stamps, Lewisville, Fouke, Garland, Genoa, Mount Pleasant, Bloomburg, Domino, McKamie, Pleasant Hill, Spirit Lake, Fort Lynn, Piney Grove and Mars Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

