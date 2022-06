CLEVELAND, Ohio – Area boys ended the season in impressive fashion at the OHSAA state meet on June 3-4. Glenville won the Division II state championship, and Keystone was the runner-up. Hawken (fifth), Perry (sixth), Beachwood and Akron Manchester (tied for seventh) all placed in the top 10, while Woodridge finished 12th. Stow’s fifth-place finish was the best among area Division I programs. Mayfield (tied for 11th), St. Ignatius (tied for 15th) and Solon (tied for 19) all finished in the top 20.

