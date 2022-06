Earlier this week actress Jennifer Garner took the Windy City by storm, spending a chaotic day exploring the sights and tastes of Chicago.Though the star was only in the Illinois city for 24 hours where she spoke about the future of “purpose-driven brands,” including her business Once Upon a Farm at the S2G summit, per her Instagram Stories, the actress still scheduled some time to let loose. This included venturing 1,353 feet up to visit The Ledge at Skydeck Chicago, posing for pictures — and even attempting a cartwheel — on the transparent floor overlooking the city streets below. “I’m...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO