CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois primary is coming up Tuesday, and early voting numbers ahead of that date were down in Chicago. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, that has not been the case everywhere. Early voting was set to wrap up at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places will be open for primary day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our cameras rolled Monday afternoon as some of the last early ballots were cast in the Near North Chicago Public Library, 310 W. Division St., where the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said 770 people chose...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO