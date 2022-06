Three people were killed and dozens injured in northern Missouri on Monday after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck and derailed. Officials said Southwest Chief Train 4 was carrying 207 passengers and additional crew members from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit a truck near Mendon, Missouri, at approximately 12:43 p.m. local time. An official from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was “uncontrolled” and had no lights or crossing rails, which is common in more rural areas.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO