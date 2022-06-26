14 "Stranger Things" Season 4, Part 2 Theories To Dissect Before The Finale

Related
17 Actors Who Quit Or Were Fired From The TV Shows They Starred In And How Long Each Series Lasted Without Them
The Vampire Diaries should've ended when Elena left...
I'm Still Thinking About These 13 TV Siblings Who Were Just Replaced As If Nothing Was Different
Noah Centineo suddenly replacing Jake T. Austin was the biggest plot twist on The Fosters.
Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline
"We're not in control of our stories a lot of the time."
37 "Stranger Things" Season 4 Side-By-Sides That Show What Was Happening Behind The Scenes Vs. On The Show
Vecna's lair in the Upside Down was a huge set made up of blue screens and practical set pieces.
RELATED PEOPLE
These 11 Movies Were All Majorly Criticized Before They Even Hit Theaters, And The Reasons Range From Reasonable To Absolutely Wild
Songbird was the last thing 2020 needed.
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts
Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch
Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’
Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani
Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
thesource.com
50 Cent Shares New Picture of Nine-Year-Old Son: “Look How Big My Baby Got!”
50 Cent is getting some early Father’s Day moments in. Hitting Instagram, the Power creator shared a picture of his nine-year-old son Sire Jackson. Sire is the child 50 shares with Daphne Joy. “Look how big my baby got ! SIRE [arm flex emoji] Filipino Cuisine oh yeah !”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North West Continues Giving Her Mom Grief As Kim Kardashian Opens Up About What Happened With The Christmas Card This Past Year
Kim Kardashian shares how North West continues to give her grief in public, only this time it's with the family Christmas card.
Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV
It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos
Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
Mo'Nique Apologizes to DL Hughley's Family: 'When I F-ck Something Up, I Gotta Fix It Up'
After weeks of public mud-slinging, Mo'Nique has finally issued a public apology to fellow comedian D.L. Hughley's family. The apology was issued on stage at a performance in Raleigh, NC.
Nick Cannon revealed Mariah Carey taught him only to accept jobs with a hefty check
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are no longer a couple; however, it seems there is no bad blood among the exes; in fact, in a recent interview with “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Cannon spoke about one of the biggest lessons he learned from his ex-wife and the...
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change
Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
Inside Rihanna’s Life as a Mom With Partner ASAP Rocky: ‘She Wants to Be Hands-On’
Soaking it all in! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are adjusting to life as parents, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body,” the source says, noting that it wouldn’t be a shock if they went for baby No. 2 sooner […]
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip
Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0