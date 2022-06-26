ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

14 "Stranger Things" Season 4, Part 2 Theories To Dissect Before The Finale

By Jess Goodwin
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsCoR_0gMWdguC00

There are only a few days before we get the rest of Stranger Things Season 4, but it might as well be months away.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

I recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their theories about what will happen in Part 2, so if you need something to fill your time until July 1, look no further:

1. "I like the theory that Eddie is Number 10. Like he said, he rocked a buzz cut for a while, and he’s always wearing something on his left wrist where a tattoo would be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CIqn_0gMWdguC00

"I might be reaching here." — mcgovernr19

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

2. "Unfortunately, Eddie will die. And it will be revealed that Counselor Kelley is somehow [related] to Vecna."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVRQN_0gMWdguC00

melialexander

Netflix

3. "I think that when Max gets taken again (which is confirmed BTW), Eleven is going to fight Vecna off and save Max because there is a photo of Eleven in the Upside Down in front of the stained glass rose door."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsvuV_0gMWdguC00

cocoismmm

Netflix

4. "I think the season is going to end with them losing, and Season 5 will be picking up the pieces. In Episode 1, the D&D game is foreshadowing the final battle. They need to roll a 20 to beat Vecna, but they'll come up short. I'm hypothesizing Eight will come back to help Eleven, but they still will lose. Because 11 + 8 = 19 and 19 is less than the 20 needed to beat Vecna."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXzMm_0gMWdguC00

Ms. Benovan Stanchiano

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

5. "Nancy and Steve will finally get back together... Jonathan will keep on with Mary Jane."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIapK_0gMWdguC00

tunafish45

Netflix

6. "I think Jonathan will die trying to save Will and El. His character is growing less relevant as he is 'throwing his life away.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeN7l_0gMWdguC00

"Nancy will be reeling with sadness and guilt and find solace sleeping with Steve. She will be so ashamed they won’t talk for months, but eventually, they’ll get together." — vicarioustwit

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

7. "I am so sure that Lucas is dying. There is no doubt in my mind. Caleb McLaughlin talks about him in the past tense in a behind-the-scenes clip with Gaten Matarazzo. He tells Gaten he used contacts, and there is a photo of Volume 2 where Dustin is screaming in sadness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485Shf_0gMWdguC00

cocoismmm

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection, Netflix

8. "I think Karen Wheeler is going to get involved, maybe more than the other parents, and somehow end up kicking some ass! Or at least I’m hoping so!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFOgG_0gMWdguC00

"That woman has wanted to help and protect her kids so much and has been kept out of the dark. I’m sure she’s going to flip if or once she finds everything out. Probably wishful thinking, but that’s what I’m going with!" — Beanzie

Netflix

9. "Not much of a theory but more of a want, but I'd like it if someone other than El defeats Vecna. It's always El who ends up saving the day, and it's a bit old now. Yes, I know she's the only one with powers, but I think it'd be a refreshing storyline."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M85zM_0gMWdguC00

"For example, Erica saving the day would be really cool, or Will maybe defeating Vecna and discovering some Upside Down-related powers." — queertheatrekid

Netflix

10. "I think that Will is going to be targeted by Vecna as soon as he steps foot in Hawkins."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvaAg_0gMWdguC00

"There's gonna be a very dramatic scene where Will confesses his love for Mike (Will is totally gay — argue with the wall). The only thing I know for certain: I will be sobbing." — zippyflyer

Netflix

11. "The Upside Down is actually a construct that 001/Vecna created after being banished by Eleven."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlW0w_0gMWdguC00

elinumber2

Netflix

12. "I have a feeling someone from the Russia group (Enzo, Hopper, Joyce, Murray) will not make it to Season 5. My guess is either Enzo will die (and Hopper will contact his son) or Murray will die."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckrCV_0gMWdguC00

"Also, I think a Hawkins kid may not make it either. My radar is on Max (those letters), Will (what's the painting?), or Steve/Eddie/Dustin because we can't have nice things." — pmonica44

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

13. "Steve isn’t going to make it. Yes, he’s still in love with Nancy — we get it. He’s most likely going to confess Empire Strikes Back -style and then get killed Demogorgon-style before she can respond/process what he’s just said."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjpkR_0gMWdguC00

meredithh490b6680b

Netflix

14. "I predict that the series will end with the four boys, still at Season 1 age, finishing their epic D&D game in Mike's basement."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhxz0_0gMWdguC00

"Then the next day when they go to school, there are two new girls in school: Max and Jane." — geekma

Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Buzz Cut#Tattoos#Past Tense#Netflix Via#The Buzzfeed Community#D D
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Netflix
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change

Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy