Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids man charged for illegal possession of pistol

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly being found in illegal possession of a handgun. Police were called to the 1500 block of 120th Street Northwest in Fairfax just before...

www.1630kcjj.com

kwayradio.com

Teen Awaiting Trial Found with Gun

A Waterloo teen already awaiting trial for two separate instances of being in possession of a gun has been arrested after a gun was found in his satchel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 17 year old Robmarciono Robinson was charged on Thursday with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He has been charged as an adult and his bond has been set at $50,000. The Violent Crime Apprehension Team spotted a person with warrants just before 5pm Thursday. Robinson was standing near this person at the time and when he saw the officers he dropped his satchel and walked away. A 9mm Taurus Millennium handgun was found inside. Robinson was previously arrested on April 25th after digital evidence allegedly showed he possessed a 9mm Glock and in February he was found with a gun in his lap inside a parked car.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police said the first happened at about 6:45 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot to his foot in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. The victim...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after search warrant reportedly turns up drugs

A North Liberty woman was arrested after a search of her residence in May allegedly turned up evidence of dealing drugs. Police executed a search warrant on 24-year-old Kelsey Harrington’s home May 19th. A strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected, with marijuana paraphernalia located in the living room, master bedroom, and spare bedroom. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was also reportedly discovered in Harrington’s garage.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Two shootings occur in Cedar Rapids within one hour

Two separate people suffered non-life-threatening gunshots in two separate incidents Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police say the incidents occurred within an hour of each other. The first was reported at about 6:45 pm in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast, while the second one happened just before 7:45 pm in the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest. Police have not released information about the victims, or whether the shootings may be connected.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Area transient with previous theft convictions allegedly caught in the act at Coralville HyVee two days in a row

An area transient with theft convictions out of Dubuque County allegedly stole from the Lantern Park Hyvee in Coralville twice over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday morning. Yahya Karim reportedly walked past all points of sale with about $45 in merchandise. He was taken into custody, and because of his previous convictions was charged with 3rd degree Theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posts official release on Saturday church fire

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has issued a release detailing two early morning fires on Saturday. The first call came at 4:22 am regarding a structure fire on American Legion Road Southeast in Iowa City. Arriving personnel from the Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Branch Fire Department found the Iowa City Church of Christ fully engulfed in flames and smoke. It took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze due to its size and the inclement weather occurring at the time. The building has been declared a total loss.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after obtaining weapon under false pretenses

An Iowa City man has been arrested after an investigation concluded that he provided a false address and lied about his marijuana use to obtain a weapon. Police executed a search warrant on June 8th at the Muscatine Avenue apartment of 24-year-old Kayshawn Johnson. During a search, officers reportedly located 185 grams of marijuana, US currency, digital scales and packaging material. A check of Johnson’s phone history allegedly showed that he had been involved in the sale of marijuana.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Serial car burglar caught in act once again

An Iowa City transient who has a laundry list of alleged car burglaries and other crimes was caught in the act once again Saturday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair was reportedly observed by witnesses on the 1400 block of Plum Street rummaging through a vehicle’s center console just before 4:15. He was confronted and ran away without being able to take any items from the vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman charged with Child Endangerment after being found intoxicated

A Coralville woman was taken into custody after an investigation determined she was intoxicated while in charge of a child less than a year old. Police say 31-year-old Kristin State of 10th Street was the sole caregiver of the child. On June 19th just before noon, she was allegedly intoxicated and unable to properly care for the child. During the incident, State reportedly allowed the child to be in a pool of water, placing the child at substantial risk of physical harm.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New information revealed in Marengo teen's death investigation

MARENGO, Iowa — Police confirm to Iowa's News Now there was a gas leak at or near a home where a 13-year-old girl was found dead Monday morning in Marengo. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says there was some sort of gas leak but there was no natural gas leak in the home itself. He said they are not releasing any more information at this time.
MARENGO, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested after park ranger finds him smoking weed on the beach

A Coralville man was arrested Sunday night after a park ranger allegedly found him smoking marijuana on a public beach. The incident occurred at Bohemi Beach on the Coralville Reservoir in Solon at around 7:30 pm. A park ranger reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the beach and went to investigate. There, he found 20-year-old Jack Keller of East 2nd Avenue smoking something. No one else in the general area was smoking anything.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man facing multiple charges after violating no contact order

An Iowa City transient is facing multiple charges after twice violating a no-contact order. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Demetrius Jones was outside of the victim’s residence on the evening of February 18th, trying to make contact with her by knocking on the window. The victim has several no-contact orders against Jones, including one issued in October 2021. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Competency evaluation ordered in case of Cedar Rapids man accused of bludgeoning woman to death

The man who asked a judge last week to represent himself at this week’s murder trial instead will undergo a competency evaluation. The Gazette reports that Monday, 6th Judicial Judge Fae Hoover ruled 62-year-old Arthur Flowers must have a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he has a mental disorder that would prevent him from understanding the charge and proceedings or assisting in his defense.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Chicago man accused of violating no contact order and assaulting victim

A Chicago man who has a no-contact order with an Iowa City woman allegedly violated the order over the weekend and was charged with assault. Police went to the victim’s address after the mother called authorities. The mother stated that her daughter called her and told her that her boyfriend had assaulted her. The two have a valid no-contact order in place between them, issued in April of this year.
CHICAGO, IL
WHO 13

Marengo police investigating 13-year-old’s death

MARENGO, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in eastern Iowa. Officers were called to a home in Marengo before 7:00 Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. The girl died later at the hospital. Investigators have not released the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy. Police say they do […]
MARENGO, IA

