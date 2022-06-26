A new attorney helped clear an innocent man of a murder sentence after 32 years in prison
By Curtis Bunn
NBC News
3 days ago
A Miami-area lawyer was able to transform the life of a man who spent 32 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit — and said her own life has also been transformed in the process. Thomas Raynard James had been in prison 30 years by...
A West Palm Beach, Fla.-based addiction recovery physician has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution for his involvement in a scheme to be reimbursed for $106 million in fake medical claims, a federal court in Miami ruled June 28. Mark Agresti, MD,...
MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI – A South Florida woman accepted a plea deal and will serve 15 years in state prison for killing a 15-year-old boy in a crash while she was under the influence of Fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Catherine Capozzi’s sentence will be followed by two years of...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and seven years following probation after she accepted a plea deal connected to a deadly wreck. Catherine Capozzi was in court Monday morning nearly three years after she was behind the wheel that caused a bad wreck along Interstate 95 near Northwest 103rd Street.
A Broward man is facing charges after a woman's social media post about being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend quickly got the attention of law enforcement. Albert Myers, 63, was arrested in North Lauderdale Saturday on false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence charges, Broward jail records showed.
MIAMI – A Florida rapper is behind bars Monday night after police say he tried to escape being captured by police on a Jet Ski.Rapper SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is facing several charges, including reckless operation of a boat and fleeing law enforcement officers. Police say they spotted the 19-year-old on a Jet Ski near the Miami Marine Stadium. He was reportedly speeding dangerously near other boats. When marine officers tried to stop him, police say Harden sped faster, narrowly missing people in the water. He was eventually caught and arrested.
The U.S. Department of Justice has accused a Florida cop of using a covid relief loan to restore his classic car. Now, we’ve seen this sort of thing before with just your average Joe or even some business owners. But seeing a police officer accused of doing something so dumb and easily traceable is a new one for us.
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly distributing. $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs that were ultimately dispensed to unsuspecting patients throughout the country, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. According to an indictment unsealed on June 17, Lazaro Hernandez, 51, of Miami,...
LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday night.There's a heavy police presence at the scene located in the area of NW 25 Street and 52 Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say they heard arguing outside the residence followed by a loud bang. If you know anything about the shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
MIAMI – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a restaurant in Miami, authorities confirmed. According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, a couple was outside a restaurant at 3201 Seventh Ave. on May 6 when the two suspects, Orlando Eloy Figueredo, 33, and Oscar Armando Zelaya, 32, who were in a blue Dodge pickup truck began speaking “in a dirty manner” to the wife.
Bam Margera has vanished from a Florida rehab facility -- and police are on the lookout for him … this coming just 2 weeks after he bolted from a court-mandated rehab center, TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Bam was last spotted around 5:30 PM Saturday...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in southwest Miami-Dade. The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 302nd Terrace and Old Dixie Highway. According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers...
BOYNTON BEACH — A dead male was found in a car in suburban Boynton Beach on Saturday night, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death as a homicide. Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development. Upon arriving, they found the dead male in a vehicle.
MIAMI – One South Florida organization hopes to change the game regarding affordable housing. SMASH stands for Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing. It's a nonprofit with roots in South Florida to help renters in need."It's a great start," said Angela. "It's a wonderful start."Angela is a tenant at a house rented out by SMASH in Liberty City.Before moving in two months ago, Angela had been homeless and jobless for 13 years."That's how it felt, like someone sucked the soul out of me," added Angela.Her soul began to heal when she connected with SMASH Executive Director Adrian Madriz. The organization...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed more money this week to Alzheimer’s disease research. DeSantis held a news conference at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he signed an Alzheimer’s funding bill into law. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The law requires...
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The 35-year-old suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old woman last year in Pompano Beach died before Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to arrest him, authorities said on Tuesday evening. Shortly after Local 10 News aired a story about the anguish that the...
One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in Homestead on Sunday, according to the Homestead Police Department. The deceased person was found dead at the scene in the middle of a street, police said. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the two victims...
