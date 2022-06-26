ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new attorney helped clear an innocent man of a murder sentence after 32 years in prison

By Curtis Bunn
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami-area lawyer was able to transform the life of a man who spent 32 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit — and said her own life has also been transformed in the process. Thomas Raynard James had been in prison 30 years by...

Comments / 117

NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

A previous violent felony conviction shouldn't preclude victims from receiving compensation. They still lost their lives to wrongful conviction.

Reply(6)
55
MTA
3d ago

Back in the early 70’s a police stopped me and two friends as we were walking down the street in Baton Rouge. We were on the campus of LSU. We were from athletes from another university and there for an event. The officer said, “If I get a call about anything, you’re the guilty party. When I read these stories, I think, “There but for the grace of God go I.”

Reply(9)
47
Steven Lazzari
2d ago

OMG robbed the man of 32 years of his life and subjected him mental physical emotional abuse because the police didn't do there jobs, what a shame

Reply(2)
44
 

