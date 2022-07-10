2022 Wimbledon live stream: how to watch the Djokovic vs Kyrgios final for free

It's the men's final at Wimbledon 2022 with Djokovic vs Kyrgios sure to capture the fascination of any tennis fan. The sport's bad boy might just have won the support of the Centre Court crowd for today's match and that could leave Djokovic with a tricky task. Will it be enough to upset his game when Kyrgios gets going with his on-court antics? Can the Serb's class and grit see him through to his 21st Grand Slam title? Fans can enjoy every tennis match at Wimbledon free on BBC iPlayer but make sure you know how to watch a Wimbledon live stream from wherever you are in the world.

2022 Wimbledon live stream

Date: 27th June – 10th July 2022

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis Club

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 9Now (AUS)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Wimbledon has been around for 145 years, making it the oldest, and most prestigious, Grand Slam tennis tournament in the world. Change was afoot this year, though – Wimbledon 2022 has taken place over 14 days, rather than the usual 13, thanks to the introduction of play on Middle Sunday.

Last year saw Novak Djokovic add a seventh Wimbledon men's singles title to his trophy cabinet (2011, 2014-15, 2018-19, 2021). The Serbian pro remains odds-on favourite to win Wimbledon 2022 in his final against Australia's Nick Krygios. That said, the bad boy of tennis is arguably at the peak of his career and has an aura about him at the moment. Will he finally be able to break his Grand Slam title duck?

Over in the women's draw, crowds were treated to upset after upset, including the final itself when world no.23 Elena Rybakina won her first ever Grand Slam title. It was at the expense of Ons Jabeur who would have thought that her time had come for a big stage win at Wimbledon when the seeds dropped and the draw opened up. Will it be a tail of the underdog today too?

Viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Today at Wimbledon 2022

Centre Court hosts two matches today with the men's final ahead of the women's doubles which closes out the tournament.

Men's singles final for Sun 10th July:

Djokovic vs Kyrgios – 2pm BST, 9am ET, 11pm AEST

Watch a free Wimbledon live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free . Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service . As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Wimbledon live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for Wimbledon 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Simon M Bruty )

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1 . Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wimbledon 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Wimbledon live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember , of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Wimbledon 2022 on Sling TV 50 percent off first month

Catch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Now !

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport , bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.

Wimbledon 2022 full schedule

Wednesday 29 June 2022

Men's singles: Second round

Women's singles: Second round

Men's doubles: First round

Women's doubles: First round

Thursday 30th June 2022

Men's singles: Second round

Women's singles: Second round

Men's doubles: First round

Women's doubles: First round

Friday 1st July 2022

Men's singles: Third round

Women's singles: Third round

Men's doubles: Second round

Women's doubles: Second round

Mixed doubles: First round

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Men's singles: Third round

Women's singles: Third round

Men's doubles: Second round

Women's doubles: Second round

Mixed doubles: First round

Sunday 3rd July 2022

Men's singles: Fourth round

Women's singles: Fourth round

Men's doubles: Last 16

Women's doubles: Last 16

Mixed doubles: Last 16

Monday 4th July 2022

Men's singles: Fourth round

Women's singles: Fourth round

Men's doubles: Last 16

Women's doubles: Last 16

Mixed doubles: Quarterfinals

Tuesday 5th July 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Men's doubles: Quarterfinals

Women's doubles: Quarterfinals

Mixed doubles: Semifinals

Wednesday 6th July 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Men's doubles: Quarterfinals

Women's doubles: Quarterfinals

Thursday 7th July 2022

Women's singles: Semifinals

Men's doubles: Semifinals

Mixed doubles: Final

Friday 8 July 2022

Men's singles: Semifinals

Women's doubles: Semifinals

Saturday 9th July 2022

Women's singles: Final

Men's doubles: Final

Sunday 10th July 2022

Men's singles: Final

Women's doubles: Final

Wimbledon role of honour

Most Titles, Singles: Roger Federer (8)

Oldest Champion: Roger Federer, 35, in 2017

Youngest Champion: Boris Becker, 17, in 1985

Highest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 1 Bjorn Borg in 1980, John McEnroe in 1984, Pete Sampras in 1993-94, 1997-99, Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, Roger Federer in 2004-07, Rafael Nadal in 2010, Novak Djokovic in 2015, 2019, 2021

Lowest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic in 2001

Last British Champion: Andy Murray in 2016

2022 Wimbledon tickets

There was no public ballot for 2022 Wimbledon tickets as would be usual. Instead, those who won the right to buy tickets to the 2020 event were given first refusal. All returned tickets for this year's event can be found on the Wimbledon ticket website .

Do be warned, though, that at the time of writing, there are no tickets currently available online. Your best bet at this stage is to head down to the famous queue at the All England Lawn Tennis Club where limited show courts tickets and grounds tickets become available for each day's play.

There's strictly one ticket per person available and do bear in mind that for some days the queue might even start the night before. You're welcome to bring tents, chairs and whatever entertainment you might need while you wait but the likes of gazebos and BBQs are out. If this all sounds a bit bonkers, then do bear in mind that the queuing is rather part of the experience too – crazy but quite fair. Good luck.

