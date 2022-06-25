Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. “I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said. Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown. Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma. Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted. One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene. This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said. Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door. The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend. Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes. “Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.

