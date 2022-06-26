City of Indianola Public Parking Areas

The Indianola City Council held a study session regarding the state of the Indianola Police Department K9 Program at their most recent regular meeting, looking into the possibility of acquiring a new K9 dog. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the department has had three K9’s as part of the department in the past, and it would help out with drug enforcement.
The Pella City Council will consider the final resolutions needed to transfer the non-profit Pella Community Ambulance into a city-run service at a special meeting this evening. The council will officially review the final transfer agreement, service fees, and an offer of employment to current Pella Community Ambulance staff. The...
(Warren County, IA) -- People are getting stuck in the mud, waist-deep at an Iowa lake that's been drained for a restoration project. Firefighters rescued two kids over the weekend from the mud at Lake Ahquabi in Central Iowa. Department of Natural Resources Supervisor Chad Kelchen says two juveniles tried...
Agriculture is set to take over Central Park in Pella this week. The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is Ag in the City, which highlights the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Time stage, the chicken pageant will kick off entertainment at 6 p.m., followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest for children ages three through eight at 6:30 p.m.
Work has been completed on the VA demolition project. Marion County Facilities and Maintenance Director Chris Nesteby spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the next steps to finish the project. “I will do the final walk-through and make sure all of the work has been done. Once I sign off on...
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and a special session Tuesday. The board met in a work session, holding a discussion about the Administration Building, reviewing the upcoming goal setting session, and reviewing registration information for the operation of ATVs, UTVs and off-road vehicles. After...
A ribbon cutting and tours will be available for the newly built Warren County Justice Center today, opening the building to the public for the first time. The building has been under construction for the past several years after the previous courthouse was demolished in 2019, and will host the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, Warren County District Court, the Board of Supervisors, Attorney’s Office, and more. The ceremony will take place from 1-2pm, with tours of the facility available to all for the rest of the afternoon.
Marshalltown, Iowa — FEMA is awarding the City of Marshalltown $4.4 million dollars to help provide relief to derecho recovery efforts. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced the funding on Tuesday, as a result of the 2022 appropriations package passed earlier this year. She says the package allocated resources for the...
Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session on Tuesday. The board approved a resolution for budget expense appropriations for the fiscal year 2023, and a resolution to the Roads Department base wage policy for the fiscal year 2023. The board held a public hearing on amending Chapter 51 on the purchase of tax sale certificates on parcels with delinquent taxes and abandoned nuisance residential properties. The board approved the first reading of the amendment and waived the second and third readings. The board approved a request from the City of Melcher-Dallas to use Marion County Ordinance Chapter 51 to acquire a county-held tax sale on a parcel.
ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
The Warren County Supervisors meet in a work session and special session today. The board will first meet in a work session, holding a discussion about the Administration Building, review the upcoming goal setting session, WASP Inventory Discussion, and review registration information for the operation of ATVs, UTVs and off-road vehicles.
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week marks the four-year anniversary of the historic June 30, 2018 flood. One person died and countless other lives were changed after a round of training thunderstorms persisted over the Des Moines metro that Saturday evening. Since then, the City of Des Moines has...
Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Lake Red Rock Balloonfest Committee member Matt Kissinger as we talk about Balloonfest. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than a month away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open from 7:30am to 1pm. For more information, click below.
The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 400 block of West Marion Street this afternoon. The fire started in the oven and the homeowner self-extinguished the fire. Knoxville firefighters helped with getting the smoke out of the residence. No injuries were reported. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted by the Knoxville Police Department.
A pair of Pella High School students took a trip to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana. Class of ’22 Graduate Maggie Leach presented two brief monologues in Solo Acting–one from The Crucible and one from The Importance of Being Earnest. Alex Demuth, a 10th grader, also attended and participated in a program called 24 Hour Plays. Michael James Scott, the current Genie in Aladdin on Broadway was at the festival held June 20th through the 24th, as was actor Jessie Eisenberg. Pella High School Thespian Troupe 123 is part of the program.
Pella High School Senior Maddie Schmitz, the Pella Cooperative Electric recipient for the Iowa Youth Tour, was selected as the Iowa Youth Leadership Council (YLC) delegate during the National Rural Electric Cooperative (NRECA) Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. on June 18 through the 24. Each state that participates in...
Earlier this month, the Pella FFA conducted their first annual camping trip. On June 10th and 11th, the Pella FFA chapter took 13 members to Diamond Lake Campground in Montezuma. While there, members were able to participate in a fishing competition, camping, yard games, a bonfire, and made their own meals, including ice cream.
Comments / 0