Public Safety

Patrick Grady to step away from SNP membership over allegations

Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Grady is stepping away from his SNP membership while police investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him. The move means he will not be an SNP MP at Westminster. The Sunday Times and the Sunday Mail first reported that officers from the Met Police would be making further...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Patrick Grady resigns SNP membership amid police inquiry

An SNP MP has resigned his party membership amid a police investigation into sexual harassment allegations.It means Patrick Grady will no longer be an SNP MP for Glasgow North and will sit as an independent.The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating an incident which took place at a London pub in 2016.A parliamentary probe saw Mr Grady suspended from Westminster for two days after he was found to have acted inappropriately towards a male SNP staff member.Mr Grady, the SNP’s former chief whip, said he was “profoundly sorry” after the independent panel’s investigation.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford had urged Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A wee dram to break the ice? Nicola Sturgeon hands Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky during awkward meeting a day after she laid out plans break up UK with Scots independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon handed the Queen a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky during a meeting this morning - a day after the SNP leader revealed her plans to hold a second Scottish independence referendum next year. The First Minister was received by Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse...
POLITICS
BBC

Douglas Ross will not take part in 'pretend' independence referendum

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said he will not take part in a "pretend referendum" if Nicola Sturgeon continues with plans for a second vote on Scottish independence. He accused her of playing "games" and said there were more important issues facing the country. The first minister is to...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Scottish Government Seeks Independence Vote In Oct. 2023

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans on Tuesday for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it. Sturgeon spoke as the Scottish government, which is led by...
POLITICS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Beaming Queen is all smiles as she visits Edinburgh for Ceremony of the Keys

THE Queen beamed in Edinburgh after travelling to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border. The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic Ceremony of the Keys - the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.
U.K.
The Independent

David Lammy apologises for condemning British Airways strike and admits he got facts wrong

David Lammy has apologised for condemning a strike by British Airways check-in staff as unjustified – admitting he got his facts wrong.The shadow foreign secretary sparked anger in Labour circles for his weekend criticism, with Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, saying: “Supporting bad bosses is a new low for Labour.”Now Mr Lammy has pulled back, arguing he “misheard” a question on the BBC and wrongly believed the BA staff were striking to try to win a 10 per cent pay increase.In fact, unions are seeking to reverse a 10 per cent pay cut imposed on workers during the pandemic,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brandon Lewis criticised for using train driver salaries in strike interview day after Johnson did same thing

Brandon Lewis has been criticised for referring to train driver’s salaries while discussing the RMT rail strike - just a day after Boris Johnson did the same thing.The Northern Ireland secretary appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme where he said train drivers were earning between £56,000 and £70,000.He added that the dispute - which prompted industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - is an “issue between the employer and unions” and that people want to see a resolution.However Mr Lewis’s use of the higher figures that train drivers earn is said to be misleading as most are...
WORLD
